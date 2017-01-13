Captain Amarinder Singh responded to Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet and actually called him a ‘sneaky little fellow’

Captain Amrinder Singh responds to Arvind Kejriwal Captain Amrinder Singh responds to Arvind Kejriwal

Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are aggressively campaigning in Punjab for the upcoming elections and looks like the battle is not restricted to the streets but continues online as well with millions of people as its spectator. In the past, the two have locked horns on Twitter twice and this time Captain responded to Kejriwal’s tweets on Punjab elections which is winning the Internet.

Apparently, the CM campaigned in Singh’s constituency and tweeted about it.”Today campaigned in Captain Amrinder’s constituency. Huge public support. Captain will lose his own election this time,” he wrote. Captain’s response, “If you are so sure, why don’t you come and fight me? You sneaky little fellow! @ArvindKejriwal.”

Did you read that? He called Kejriwal a ‘sneaky little fellow’!

Well, the one-way conversation didn’t end there. Singh responded to another tweet by Kejriwal in which he said that the CM is hallucinating. Kejriwal alleged that the Congress in Punjab is breaking and Singh is feeling restless, to which, he responded, “With your dream of winning Punjab down in dumps, such hallucination is quite understandable.”

Read the tweets here.

The last time they fought on Twitter was in December when Singh alleged an ‘underhand deal’ between the Akali Dal and AAP shortly after the latter declared Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh as its candidate against chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the constituency of Lambi. Singh said the nomination showed collusion between AAP and SAD to ensure the victory of Badal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd