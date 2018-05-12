Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone ‘winks’ at Ranveer Singh’s matching purple suit; Netizens call it ‘true love’

Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh “coincidentally” wore a similar suit and Netizens called it #couplegoals! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh “coincidentally” wore a similar suit and Netizens called it #couplegoals! (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Deepika Padukone is winning like a queen with her experimental fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. While the actor got some backlash for picking a rather safe look for Met Gala 2018, she seems to have hit the right note with her Cannes 2018 appearances.

On Day 2, the lady opted for an edgy purple coloured pantsuit by Mao and she looked stunning. Keep her long tresses open and straight with minimal accessories and nude lipstick with heavily kohled eyes completed the boss lady look. However, the very vigilant Netizens spotted its similarity with her alleged beau Ranveer Singh’s purple suit that he wore at the Umang 2018 festival back in January — and couldn’t stop talking about it.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s look here.

Known for his offbeat outfits, it wasn’t a surprise to see Singh in a purple velvet suit at the event. Here’s his look.

Actor Ranveer Singh in Umang 2018. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla) Actor Ranveer Singh in Umang 2018. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

It also might be sheer coincidence, but that didn’t stop Netizens from raving about it. So, when a media blog posted a collage of Padukone and Singh, social media was abuzz with how it was “true love”.

To top it all, Deepika Padukone surprised everyone with her “wink” on the post. Yes, the 32-year-old actor commented with the wink emoji, and after looking at her response, many started anticipating the rumoured lovebirds’ wedding.

Seems like even Deepika Padukone liked the coincidence. (Source: Instant Bollywood/Instagram) Seems like even Deepika Padukone liked the coincidence. (Source: Instant Bollywood/Instagram)

Here are some of the reactions floating around on the photo-sharing website.

What do you think about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s coincidence? Tell us in the comments below.

