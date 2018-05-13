Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in ultra-violet butterfly gown; Twitterati call her the ‘queen’

After dazzling fashion critics with her Cinderella-like appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a gorgeous piece from the same designer this time too, at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2018 6:53:45 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Michael Cinco gown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2018 look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fashion, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos,twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it seems, can do no wrong at the red carpet. (Source: AP)
After Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut dazzled at the Cannes red carpet, it was time for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to walk the red carpet and make sure that it is remembered for quite some time. Going by her recent appearances, this does seem highly likely. After dazzling fashion critics with her Cinderella-like appearance in an ice blue off-shoulder Michael Cinco ball gown last year, the actor stepped out in a gorgeous piece from the same designer this time too, at the 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival. Leaving onlookers zapped, the actor wore an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that showed the metamorphosis of a butterfly. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor looked ethereal.

And it seems like people on social media are in agreement too. The actor’s red carpet appearance has won over people on social media and many are hailing her as the queen. While one wrote, “There maybe several queens at #Cannes2018, but there is only ONE QUEEN OF CANNES – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” another wrote, “I’m absolutely speechless. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has completely took over Cannes, and this is only the first day. She’s truly an icon. More power to the queen.”

Another wrote, “Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can do no wrong. She’s absolutely breathtaking,” while another called her the “creator of perfection.”

Here are some of the tweets.

What did you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

