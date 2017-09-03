Twitterati cheer as #NirmalaSitharaman becomes India’s first full-time woman defence minister

Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath as defence minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Source: AP) Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath as defence minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Source: AP)

After a week-long buzz around the Union cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government, finally, nine new ministers took oath on Sunday, September 3. While the new ministers were inducted, it is the elevation of one junior minister that has everyone on social media platforms ecstatic. It’s none other than the newly sworn-in Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is the second time India has a woman as its defence minister, but the first to occupy the post full-time, and people couldn’t be happier. Sitharaman is the first woman to hold the position since former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who held the portfolio as an additional charge. This is also historic as this is the first time there are two women in the Cabinet Committee on Security — Sitharaman as defence minister and Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister.

People started congratulating her as soon as she took the oath, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. From politicians across parties to political commentators joined in with their laudatory tweets. The reshuffle got everyone talking both ‘Nirmala Sitharaman’ and ‘defence minister’ were trending on Twitter.

Symbolic, but worth applauding. Not many countries would have a woman Defence Minister. Proud as an Indian!

Congratulations @nsitharaman http://t.co/D9GO2GYlnz — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 3, 2017

Wow! India’s defence minister is a woman! Breaking with convention! — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 3, 2017

So Nirmala Sitharaman joins CCS. Excellent news for this no-nonsense hardworking minister — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) September 3, 2017

#NirmalaSitharaman is India’s new #DefenceMinister. A lady of few but firm words. A game changer. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 3, 2017

A woman #Defenceminister is one of the biggest signs of #women empowerment in any country.#Nirmala Sitharaman — shashank singh (@Shashank26Singh) September 3, 2017

Delighted to see Mrs.Nirmala Sitharaman as new defense minister of India .Now literally woman is leading from the front 😊👏👏 pic.twitter.com/qP2xaMh6sr — deez (@deepikaseth1) September 3, 2017

So all the generals will be doffing their hats to a lady boss. That’s a big one. Huge. Way to go. Kudos. #NirmalaSitharaman — Joyeeta Basu (@eeta) September 3, 2017

Let’s open the doors to women in combat role in the Indian armed forces now! Even playing field! #NirmalaSitharaman is defence minister! — Preeti Choudhry (@PreetiChoudhry) September 3, 2017

our new Defense Minister ‘Nirmala Sitharaman’ and be the new Iron Lady of India✌ #DefenceMinister @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/MSgNYakn9P — Bhautik Mandaliya (@brmandaliya) September 3, 2017

Strong. Bold. Honest. Hardworking. Intelligent. Meticulous.

The world knows and respects these traits in @nsitharaman . A role model. — Shyam Sekhar (@shyamsek) September 3, 2017

People also took note two women ministers in Cabinet Committee on Security and cheered for women empowerment. Along with Swaraj and Sitharaman, there are four other women who also hold cabinet rank — Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Anupriya Patel, Krishna Raj and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also part of the current council of ministers.

Dear world,

Wanna negotiate with us? You need to be as smart as Sushma Swaraj.

Wanna fight us? You need to be as tough as Nirmala Sitharaman — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 3, 2017

First time ever 3 top govt posts held by Women

1- @S_MahajanLS

2- @SushmaSwaraj

3- @nsitharaman Proud moment for India#CabinetResuffle — Ratikanta Nayak (@RKNayak431) September 3, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd