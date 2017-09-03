Only in Express

Twitterati cheer as #NirmalaSitharaman becomes India’s first full-time woman defence minister

This is the second time India has a woman as its defence minister, but the first to occupy the post full-time, and people couldn't be happier. Sitharaman is the first woman to hold the position since former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who held the portfolio as an additional charge. This is also historic as this will be the first time there are two women in the Cabinet Committee on Security.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 3, 2017 8:05 pm
cabinet reshuffle, nirmala sitharaman, defence ministry, indian women defence minister, modi govt, modi govt women ministers, women cabinet ministers, india news, indian express, Nirmala Sitharaman takes the oath as defence minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Source: AP)
After a week-long buzz around the Union cabinet reshuffle of the Narendra Modi government, finally, nine new ministers took oath on Sunday, September 3. While the new ministers were inducted, it is the elevation of one junior minister that has everyone on social media platforms ecstatic. It’s none other than the newly sworn-in Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitharaman.

This is the second time India has a woman as its defence minister, but the first to occupy the post full-time, and people couldn’t be happier. Sitharaman is the first woman to hold the position since former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who held the portfolio as an additional charge. This is also historic as this is the first time there are two women in the Cabinet Committee on Security — Sitharaman as defence minister and Sushma Swaraj, the external affairs minister.

People started congratulating her as soon as she took the oath, administered by President Ram Nath Kovind, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. From politicians across parties to political commentators joined in with their laudatory tweets. The reshuffle got everyone talking both ‘Nirmala Sitharaman’ and ‘defence minister’ were trending on Twitter.

 

People also took note two women ministers in Cabinet Committee on Security and cheered for women empowerment. Along with Swaraj and Sitharaman, there are four other women who also hold cabinet rank — Smriti Irani, Maneka Gandhi, Uma Bharti and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Anupriya Patel, Krishna Raj and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti are also part of the current council of ministers.

