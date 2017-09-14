Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train to be completed by 2022; here are some jokes in the meantime

The Bullet Train will change lives for sure. After-dinner train rides will be a frequent pass-time! (Source: File Photo) The Bullet Train will change lives for sure. After-dinner train rides will be a frequent pass-time! (Source: File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday lay the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad. In his speech, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope that when he’s back in India in a few years, he would have the good fortune of enjoying the beautiful scenery of India through the windows of the Bullet train. “PM Modi and I will work towards realizing ‘Jai Japan- Jai India’. If we work together nothing is impossible. I wish that when I come here next I come with PM Modi in a Shinkansen,” said Abe.

Well, while the project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to be completed by 2022, many have taken to social media and start joking about everything from how life will change with people heading out from dry state Gujarat for just a drink to jibes at the expected long queues for just booking a ticket.

Sample some of the wittiest tweets here.

All this talk about Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project & #BulletTrain has got me thinking what Raj Thackeray once said: ?????? pic.twitter.com/i5XvYCkp78 — Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) September 14, 2017

Bullet Train hey..

Kedi Jii Hey pic.twitter.com/mheNDkO9eq — MADRAS CENTRAL (@MadrasCentraI) September 14, 2017

My funda on the #BulletTrain between Mumbai & Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/bSNK6CEptH — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 14, 2017

After Bullet train, no more “ja jile apni jindagi” for Simran. Raj would reach Borivali by the time Amrish Puri completes the sentence. — Anuj Gupta (@anujg) September 14, 2017

Life in the future with #BulletTrain –

Finish work in Ahmedabad at 5pm. Reach Mumbai at 7pm. Put booze till 9pm. Back to Ahmedabad at 11pm. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 14, 2017

Bullet train or no #BulletTrain .. bhai would still pull this off pic.twitter.com/aHNMtk6H42 — SwatKat (@swatic12) September 14, 2017

Some say the Bullet Train to Ahmedabad is actually a Ballot Train to Gandhinagar #bullettrain — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) September 14, 2017

Citizens: What are you doing to fix potholes in Mumbai?” Government: Making bullet train to go to Ahmedabad — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) September 14, 2017

Abe Stopping Minister of Hugging affairs from reaching to hug his wife with bullet speed.(2017) pic.twitter.com/GPWeVaUOQA — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) September 14, 2017

The only thing moving faster than a Bullet Train is…. Petrol Prices today.#PetrolPrice — Ambika (@apmahapatra) September 14, 2017

