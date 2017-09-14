Only in Express

Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train to be completed by 2022; here are some jokes in the meantime

As Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe broke ground for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, Twitterati were ready to celebrate with their jokes. Sample some of the wittiest tweets here.

By: Trends Desk | Published:September 14, 2017 9:56 pm
bullet train, bullet train ahmedabad mumbai, bullet train modi shinzo abe, bullet train jokes The Bullet Train will change lives for sure. After-dinner train rides will be a frequent pass-time! (Source: File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Thursday lay the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train project in Ahmedabad. In his speech, the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed hope that when he’s back in India in a few years, he would have the good fortune of enjoying the beautiful scenery of India through the windows of the Bullet train. “PM Modi and I will work towards realizing ‘Jai Japan- Jai India’. If we work together nothing is impossible. I wish that when I come here next I come with PM Modi in a Shinkansen,” said Abe.

Well, while the project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to be completed by 2022, many have taken to social media and start joking about everything from how life will change with people heading out from dry state Gujarat for just a drink to jibes at the expected long queues for just booking a ticket.

Sample some of the wittiest tweets here.

