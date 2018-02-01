Chetan Bhagat tweets disclaimer for being an economics expert on Budget discussion panels

Chetan Bhagat was trolled after he tweeted that he will be part of Budget 2018 discussion panels on television. (Source: Express file photo by Pradip Das) Chetan Bhagat was trolled after he tweeted that he will be part of Budget 2018 discussion panels on television. (Source: Express file photo by Pradip Das)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the budget for 2018-19 in Parliament today (February 1) and like always, opinions for and against it are rushing in from all corners. People on social media, hours before the budget, had expressed their demands and later did not stop from cracking jokes on it. And while journalists and economists are busy debating the budget in an attempt to understand its implications, author Chetan Bhagat too appeared on one of the news channels to voice his thoughts on the budget.

But the author, who is often trolled on social media, found himself in a similar situation yet again as his presence in the panel was questioned and made fun of. Bhagat then put out his resume (well, highlights from it at least) to seemingly justify and defend his presence in budget discussions. “My resume (for those who forget when they see me in budget discussions and spread hate): IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, Goldman Sachs (credit rating advisory to Thai and Philippine sovereign ratings), Deutsche Bank, 9 years of column writing, 2 non fiction books on India. Thanks,” he wrote.

My resume (for those who forget when they see me in budget discussions and spread hate):

IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, Goldman Sachs (credit rating advisory to Thai and Philippine sovereign ratings), Deutsche Bank, 9 years of column writing, 2 non fiction books on India. Thanks. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 1, 2018

In case you are wondering what provoked Bhagat to tweet what he did, well you must read the tweets trolling him. After he shared that he’d be analysing the budget, @dadofad wrote, “One day dance show judge, next day budget analysis. Only possible in India!” and things just get worse. Here are some of the tweets in a similar vein that led to Bhagat’s disclaimer.

One day dance show judge, next day budget analysis. Only possible in India! — dadofad (@dadofad) February 1, 2018

Wheb did u turn into an economist??? — Yudhveer Singh (@Pb07daSardaar) February 1, 2018

#chutzpah at its height — FINN BALOR INDIAN FAN😘 (@namogandhi) February 1, 2018

Well, as we’ve said before, even trolling takes intelligence, and it looks like Bhagat shut the naysayers well and good this time around.

