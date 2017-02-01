Budget 2017-18: As Arun Jaitley announces the Budget, here’s what Twitterati’s been saying (with a shot of humour)

Arun Jaitley announces Budget 2017 Arun Jaitley announces Budget 2017

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union budget 2017-2018 in Lok Sabha at 11am today, the fourth budget by the Narendra Modi government. Saying that “spring is a season of optimism” and conveying his good wishes to everyone, Jaitley started his Budget presentation. This year’s Budget was closely watched by people after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were rendered invalid in November 2016. After 92 years, the Railway Budget was part of the Union Budget 2017-18, and not presented separately.

Top economists had earlier predicted that the GDP could take a hit following Modi’s demonetisation move and the Budget might take measures to ensure that it is a soft hit. Jaitley, however, has largely spoken about strengthening farmers and rural population. As expected, he pushed for digital economy, which is one of the major talking points of the Budget.

Amid the excitement, there have been several reactions floating on social media platforms. Here’s what Twitterati’s saying.

Arun Jaitely ji, we congratulate you on this great #Budget2017 . Especially for the 48k crore allocation to MNREGA. Regards

Dino,Uday,Abhi — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) February 1, 2017

#Budget2017

We propose to abolish the Foreign Investment Promotion Board.

Why?

Er… to promote foreign investment. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) February 1, 2017

Cigarette 15₹ ki ho gayi tab bhi koi tension nahin, 13₹ ki thi tab bhi 2₹ ki baba elaichi hi khaani padhti thi. #Budget2017 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 1, 2017

Many congrats to all engineers as the MNREGA allocation has gone up to 48000 crores. #Budget2017 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 1, 2017

T-2679 Congrats Arun Jaitely ji on a presenting the nation with a great budget. Badummmmbaaa. #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/TQ3SMhgOnb — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) February 1, 201

Every Year: Pic 1: Common man before budget.

Pic 2: Common man after budget.#Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/lVc0jN67zF — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 1, 2017

As a person whose knowledge is 0 about budgets, I’m only thankful I’m not listening to anymore of Rajiv Gandhi Falana Dhimkana Vikas Yojana. — Dead Mau5hi (@AdvancedMaushi) February 1, 2017

