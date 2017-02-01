Budget 2017-18: As Arun Jaitley announces the Budget, here’s what Twitterati’s been saying (with a shot of humour)

Trending News

Amid the excitement, there have been several reactions floating on social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | Awantipora/new Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2017 1:37 pm
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union budget 2017-2018 in Lok Sabha at 11am today, the fourth budget by the Narendra Modi government. Saying that “spring is a season of optimism” and conveying his good wishes to everyone, Jaitley started his Budget presentation. This year’s Budget was closely watched by people after old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were rendered invalid in November 2016. After 92 years, the Railway Budget was part of the Union Budget 2017-18, and not presented separately.

Top economists had earlier predicted that the GDP could take a hit following Modi’s demonetisation move and the Budget might take measures to ensure that it is a soft hit. Jaitley, however, has largely spoken about strengthening farmers and rural population. As expected, he pushed for digital economy, which is one of the major talking points of the Budget.

