Twitterati unhappy over dismissal of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who complained about food

While many were shocked at the decision, there were also few who said the jawan "got what he deserved".

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Updated: April 19, 2017 6:49 pm
BSF jawan, BSF jawan tej Bahadur, BSF jawan dismissed, BSF jawan viral video, BSF Tej bahadur dismissed, BSF news, India news, bsf jawan dismissed public reaction, BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav complained about the poor quality of food and his videos went viral earlier last year.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had complained about food served in the army, was dismissed from service on Wednesday. The jawan had filmed his complaint and later the videos went viral on social media, creating a huge outcry. The footage showed the 80 Battalion BSF constable complaining about the poor quality of food served to them.

The incident had triggered a big national debate as many argued that the move was ‘out of line’ and an act of insubordination. However, many sympathised with the jawan and slammed the government and the army for not paying due respect to the jawans who risk their lives at the border.

After months of enquiry and counter-allegations, Yadav was dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) at Samba.

Soon after the news broke, it created another wave on the social media. Many took to Twitter to share their opinion on the issue. While many said that the decision was harsh and not right arguing that “there is no place for poor and honest people” complaining about their distress, few others lambasted the jawan and said he got what he deserved. Many people also suggested that even if his move was not ‘right’ the motif behind his actions were legitimate thus the BSF should have dealt with it in a better way.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Yadav’s dismissal:

BSF spokesperson said Yadav has been found guilty of committing an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding the quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force.

  1. B
    bably
    Apr 19, 2017 at 7:24 pm
    may everyone think now the curruption is over nowdays they ask 2000 instead 1000
    Reply
    1. B
      bably
      Apr 19, 2017 at 7:19 pm
      if ur honest in india,and everyone around i´s currupt u have no chance.base is curruption.modi have done little but he cannot change the bloodof indians.
      Reply

