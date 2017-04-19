Twitterati unhappy over dismissal of BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who complained about food

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav complained about the poor quality of food and his videos went viral earlier last year. BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav complained about the poor quality of food and his videos went viral earlier last year.

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had complained about food served in the army, was dismissed from service on Wednesday. The jawan had filmed his complaint and later the videos went viral on social media, creating a huge outcry. The footage showed the 80 Battalion BSF constable complaining about the poor quality of food served to them.

The incident had triggered a big national debate as many argued that the move was ‘out of line’ and an act of insubordination. However, many sympathised with the jawan and slammed the government and the army for not paying due respect to the jawans who risk their lives at the border.

After months of enquiry and counter-allegations, Yadav was dismissed from service by the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) at Samba.

Soon after the news broke, it created another wave on the social media. Many took to Twitter to share their opinion on the issue. While many said that the decision was harsh and not right arguing that “there is no place for poor and honest people” complaining about their distress, few others lambasted the jawan and said he got what he deserved. Many people also suggested that even if his move was not ‘right’ the motif behind his actions were legitimate thus the BSF should have dealt with it in a better way.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Yadav’s dismissal:

BSF Jawan TejBahadur Suspended.Why Modi so Intollerent, i appeal people of india to support him financially to boost moral of whistleblowers — Dr. Anand Rai (@anandrai177) April 19, 2017

Tej Bahadur Yadav dismissed.No freedom of speech.No right to criticize.Dis is what he gets after all that he did for the country. — Donna Radhakrishnan (@donna_rk9801) April 19, 2017

Brave Jawan Guarding Nation’s Borders

Get the Same Message as Civilians in New India

➡ Keep Quiet or Get Out http://t.co/rWxz8ytKS5 — Geet Varun (@geetv79) April 19, 2017

@rajnathsingh aghast to hear tht BSF dismissed tge jawan who complained about food quality. Classic case of whistleblower being punished — kirt s (@kirt_sh) April 19, 2017

Govt really cares for our brothers in the armed forces first they neglected those demanding #OROP now remove a Jawan who complained abt food http://t.co/pVL0wQJ6Bz — Aashish Mehta (@aashishSmehta) April 19, 2017

This is very very bad. A jawan who served d nation losses all his terminal benefits when politicians escape the law without punishment http://t.co/gac6hCuP4J — Not law but ethics (@AnbalaganJob) April 19, 2017

Isn’t it wrong to dismisses BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who stand against wrong and complained about poor food quailty being served?? pic.twitter.com/uUmR7fmLZy — Kirti Sinha (@Kirti_Sinha23) April 19, 2017

India a country in which cows more powerful can get humans killed, jawan can be dismissed on frivolous grounds but murderers can rule! — Manuel jasper (@jasmvk) April 19, 2017

Who cares about the redressal..We only believe in dismissal! Tej Bahadur Yadav — Harsha Hiya (@Harshahiya1) April 19, 2017

Be it politicians or beaucraets, corruption has eaten up the system so much that if u raise voice, u’ll be crushed. Tej Bahadur Yadav sorry! — Prashant Uniyal (@prashant_92) April 19, 2017

Surgical Strike against poor BSF Jawan by own govt. Bharat Mata ki Jai http://t.co/kugL8ihroH — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@ashu3page) April 19, 2017

BSF dismisses jawan who complained of food quality.Good Job BSF. Govt is earning on name of Soldiers,but no one cares people, Jawan, kisan. — abhishek sharma (@abhishek512) April 19, 2017

@PMOIndia Finally all sympathetic words and diwali, holi along with jawan became eyewash, tej Bahadur dismissed for speaking truth. — Pranyan (@Pranyan) April 19, 2017

So much love and respect for the Jawan? Where are the pseudo-nationalists who were outraged our Jawan being slapped?

Isn’t this a slap? http://t.co/PaP1vqFxH1 — Prince (@prince_okay) April 19, 2017

@DDNewsLive Sad to see that a Jawan cannot even point out a quality of basic human right – Food. — Pavankumar Prabhu (@pawankumarp2000) April 19, 2017

“Tej Bahadur Yadav” there are more than 3 lakh personnels in BSF. why only one jawan had raised this issue.can anyone please explain — Ashish raghuwanshi (@raghuashu) April 19, 2017

@IndianExpress For sure there will be disciplinary action given the reasons,Dismissal seems too strong – Hope issue raised is adequately addressed as well! — Sivaram (@ThirdEye_siva) April 19, 2017

@ANI_news In army, dere is a system of addressing ur grievances. Dere was no need 2 go 2 public, even if he is right, which ultimately defamed army. — CMA Harkesh Tara (@HarkeshTara) April 19, 2017

@ANI_news should have reached the higher authority if he was unhappy with quality of food tht was da right way instead of releasing a video — Mr.Yogi (@bluspidor) April 19, 2017

Is chain of command, rules etc alien to you? We’re talking about a BSF jawan. He has no business putting out any video. Period! http://t.co/O6oG94OLxt — adi (@adiupadhyay) April 19, 2017

If Jawan wants quality food,in a difficult terrain it’s impossible. You can’t expect chicken biryani in jungle. Well done #BSF — pawan lohani (@lohani26) April 19, 2017

@AmarUjalaNews @BSF_India yeh to hona hi tha?in Forces no one is allowed to take law in hand,howevr he can be acomodatd on humanitarian ground but who care for Jawan? — harisingh (@harisin02574022) April 19, 2017

BSF Jawan had complained about the food. Surely the generals et all also eat the same food. If they do not complain….. — R. Balakrishnan (@BalakrishnanR) April 19, 2017

BSF dismisses jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who complained of ‘sub-standard’ food. Good riddance of bad rubbish. — Madd Dogg (@MaddDogg8) April 19, 2017

@IndianExpress Right action taken against an indisciplined BSF constable with a history of such conduct.Was being used as a pawn against the establishment — Don Toxique (@DonToxique) April 19, 2017

@HirenHP1989 @IndianExpress Just think of yourself. U are unhappy at workplace, no one listens. What do you do? Quit!!! Whose forced him to continue despite being unhap — Sharada Prasadita (@sprasadita) April 19, 2017

@ANI_news good step…. He was an undisciplined chap.. — Vivek Singh Panwar (@VIVEKKRPANWAR) April 19, 2017

@bhaiya_babu he is undisciplined fellow so BSF dismissed him, entry in BSF/ CRPF/Army doesn’t means that one is above the law @ANI_news — Jholachap_Commie (@JholachapCommie) April 19, 2017

BSF Officer galat nahi ho sakte hai na? Jawan ne badi galti kar di. Chup chap kisi aatanki ki goli khata, mar jata. Shahid kahalata. — SantoshMahadeoSanap (@SantoshMSanap) April 19, 2017

BSF spokesperson said Yadav has been found guilty of committing an act prejudicial to good order and discipline of the force in which he made false allegations on social media regarding the quality of food and did not adhere to formal grievance redressal mechanism of the force.

