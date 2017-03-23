British man walking from Kanyakumari to Kolkata to raise funds for betterment of Indian street children is praiseworthy

This is where humanitarianism meets determination. (Source: The K Walk/Facebook) This is where humanitarianism meets determination. (Source: The K Walk/Facebook)

A British retiree has recently finished his walk stretching over a distance of more than 2,500 kms in order to collect funds for a Kolkata-based charity named Future Hope. Patrick Baddeley began his incredible as well as unselfish journey from Kanyakumari, and after walking past Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, reached Kolkata towards the end of February, 2017.

Baddeley not only succeeded in his endeavour but was also pleased to see the collected amount surpassing his initial target. His walk – labelled as K-walk – managed to raise 11,757 British pounds which is more than Rs 9.5 lakh from 124 donors. Baddeley has dedicated this walk to the memory of his late daughter Katie, and even meticulously chronicled his journey on a Facebook page that he created exclusively for this purpose.

In his fundraising platform named ‘JustGiving’, Baddeley writes, “I first went to India as a long-haired student in 1973. Thus began a love affair that has continued to this day.” He also added, “I retired at the end of 2015 and for several years had been hatching a plan to do a long walk in India in order to raise funds for Future Hope. The long walk has a great tradition in India eg Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March and the long distances walked by pilgrims in order to visit religious sites.”

