Old Monk creator Brig Kapil Mohan dies at 88; Twitterati raise a glass to mourn the loss

Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the man who created Old Monk, an iconic brand of dark rum that managed to reach the hearts (and livers) of many, passed away on January 6, 2018. The 88-year-old was an entrepreneur who served as chairman and managing director of Mohan Meakin. Launched in 1954, Old Monk for many is not just a drink but an emotion. Many, especially people from the defence forces, relate with the drink and have a more intense attachment to it, more so because the creator too belonged to their fraternity.

The love and loss is evident in the magnitude of outpour from members of the defence forces on social media, as they mourn Mohan’s death with nostalgic messages. Using the hashtag #OldMonk, which has been trending on Twitter all day, many paid their tributes to the 2010 Padma Shri awardee, and as it happens, there were a fair share of those coming from the defence fraternity, reminiscing his epic drink. Here are some of the tweets that have been doing round on social media.

#Salute Sir The #OldMonk would live on. It inducted me and was dipped in on every promotion of mine. His son is also a TA Officer. Maj Vishal Bakshi, if I don’t err.@SinghNavdeep @MajDPSingh @adgpi http://t.co/0bawOJXzKc — Akhill Pratap (@MajorAkhill) January 9, 2018

Brig (Dr) Kapil Mohan, Chairman of Mohan Meakins passes away. He was creator of the iconic Old Monk. Hope you are happy wherever you are, Sir…perhaps with a few coursemates. When the sun sets, there will be a toast to old comrades, and with a clink of glass, a loud “cheers”. pic.twitter.com/cMzncBEQxF — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) January 9, 2018

A man is known for the work he does for the society so will be Dr. Kapil Mohan. #RIP #oldmonk #very true pic.twitter.com/sA3mpTkyi5 — Chetan Pawar 😀 (@babahasmukh) January 8, 2018

Will miss you Kapil Sir Enjoy #OldMonk with gods in Heaven. Ghaziabad is a place for legends, Lattis, Guns and the great RUM. today it feels the vacuum without you Kapil Sir.. Cheers..!! ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/qcRYurNwUp — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) January 9, 2018

#OldMonk rum’s been delightful companion of #IndianArmy 4 as long as we remember! HisGorkhaSoldiers woud boast 2 Dad ‘sir, with old monk in 1 hand, ‘Khukri’ (Gorkha traditional knife) in another, We’ll go Attack even Hell’ !!😂😂👍👍RIP Brig Mohan pic.twitter.com/1jdMHDagk0 — Tashi &Nungshi Malik (@NungshiTashi) January 9, 2018

Army officer and Old Monk. A forever bond, almost with all. — Kunal Aggarwal (@Kunalbosconian) January 9, 2018

Old monk is very important to our soldiers believe me on that — Abhijeet kumar (@abhi007ji) January 9, 2018

Many defence personnel took to social media to share their condolences and express their gratitude to the maker. Other stated how soldiers relate with the drink and have a special bond with it.

On this day when we pay our tributes to this legendary army man, feeling compelled to share my favourite #OldMonk moment ever captured on camera. RIP Brig. Kapil Mohan. Your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/dmNltjGbhe — Vishal Tripathi (@theneotorious) January 9, 2018

Still remember the very first time I visited a wine shop and didn’t know what to ask. Then saw a bottle of #OldMonk –the most attractive one on the shelf and bought it. Yep, it was very, very good. — Vidya Sury (@vidyasury) January 9, 2018

In mid-1990s, Mohan took control of the company from his father Mohan Meakin and under his leadership, the brand ventured into several other franchises. Mohan is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan.

