Old Monk creator Brig Kapil Mohan dies at 88; Twitterati raise a glass to mourn the loss

Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the creator of Old Monk, has passed away and many people from the defence fraternity have been taking to social media to share their condolences for the man and love for the drink that holds a special place in almost every defence personnel's heart.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2018 5:13 pm
Old monk, #old monk,Brigadier Kapil Mohan, old monk creator Kapil Mohan, who is kapil mohan. old monk defence,Mohan meakin Kapil mohan, mohan meakin indian express, indian express news Do you have a special bond with Old Monk too? (Source: Designed by Nidhi Mishra/babahasmukh/Twitter)
Brigadier Kapil Mohan, the man who created Old Monk, an iconic brand of dark rum that managed to reach the hearts (and livers) of many, passed away on January 6, 2018. The 88-year-old was an entrepreneur who served as chairman and managing director of Mohan Meakin. Launched in 1954, Old Monk for many is not just a drink but an emotion. Many, especially people from the defence forces, relate with the drink and have a more intense attachment to it, more so because the creator too belonged to their fraternity.

The love and loss is evident in the magnitude of outpour from members of the defence forces on social media, as they mourn Mohan’s death with nostalgic messages. Using the hashtag #OldMonk, which has been trending on Twitter all day, many paid their tributes to the 2010 Padma Shri awardee, and as it happens, there were a fair share of those coming from the defence fraternity, reminiscing his epic drink. Here are some of the tweets that have been doing round on social media.

Many defence personnel took to social media to share their condolences and express their gratitude to the maker. Other stated how soldiers relate with the drink and have a special bond with it.

In mid-1990s, Mohan took control of the company from his father Mohan Meakin and under his leadership, the brand ventured into several other franchises. Mohan is survived by his wife Pushpa Mohan.

 

