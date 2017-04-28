Bride leaves groom for another man after he wasn’t happy with vegetarian dishes at wedding

The panchayat – in Kulhedi village in Muzzafarnagar district – gave its blessings to the match. (Source: File Photo) The panchayat – in Kulhedi village in Muzzafarnagar district – gave its blessings to the match. (Source: File Photo)

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Sometimes the opposite is also true. Guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh saw that first hand when a groom refused to solemnise his marriage after seeing that only vegetarian dishes were being served at the wedding feast yesterday.

With the ceremony on the verge of a breakdown, a guest came to the rescue and proposed marriage to the bride-in-

waiting who readily accepted, panchayat officials said. The new groom apparently had no objection to the meatless

cuisine.

The panchayat – in Kulhedi village in Muzzafarnagar district – gave its blessings to the match. They did not name the bride or the two grooms. The officials said the original wedding party was upset on seeing that meat was missing from the menu, and refused to accept the explanation that this was due to shortage of meat in the market.

A panchayat was called to resolve the matter but by then the bride had had enough and decided to call it quits.

Following the ban on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, the price of buffalo meat has shot up from around Rs

150 per kg to Rs 400 per kg. Mutton prices have gone up to Rs 600 from Rs 350 per kg.

Chicken is also selling at Rs 260, twice the earlier price. Many abattoirs in the state have closed down since the ban on illegal slaughterhouses ordered by the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the BJP came to power on March 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now