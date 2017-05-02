Bride’s family holds dowry-demanding groom and family hostage; latter pays Rs10 lakh as penalty

The irked family of the bride locked four people including the groom in a room after they made additional demands. The irked family of the bride locked four people including the groom in a room after they made additional demands.

In India, there are too many instances of the groom’s family demanding dowry, and not only that, making additional demands on the day of the wedding with a threat to otherwise call it off. Tactics that sadly often work since the bride’s family is usually left in a position of helplessness fearing disgrace and humiliation, not to forget the superstitions around a wedding being broken at the last minute that conveniently affects the bride but not the groom. Thus, for often than not, the bride’s family ends up accepting those unreasonable demands.

However, next time when any such thing happens, let this very inspiring case be a reminder for all.

On Sunday (April 30), at a wedding in Haryana’s Hathin village, in Palwal district, things took a rather interesting turn when the groom’s family made sudden demands. Instead of cowering and giving in, the bride’s family locked the groom and his brother in a room and held them hostage as protest, and refusing any additional claim.

The incident occurred when the family of the groom, Farid Qureshi, not only demanded more dowry but also made some demeaning comments against the bride’s family. The family – irked and insulted – took charge and locked three members of the baraati along with the groom.

The matter got worse and police and panchayat too got involved in resolving the matter. The ‘hostages’ were released later, a police spokesperson told PTI.

Later a panchayat sabha was called in where it was decided that the groom’s side had to transfer a land to the woman. Karma, it just comes back, doesn’t it? It was also informed to the groomsmen that the newly-wedded bride would not leave her house until the land was transferred to her name.

“Members of the panchayat asked the groom’s family to transfer either 4 bighas of land or Rs10 lakh to the bride or else she would not be allowed to leave for Qureshi’s house,” the report said.

Sadly it was Sunday and with all government offices closed, Qureshi was asked to deposit Rs10 lakh in cash with the panchayat as security till the land is transferred in the bride’s name.

Now, this is a precedence to be widely hailed!

