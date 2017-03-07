Viral joke format on Twitter exposes stereotypes Indians hold against each other and we are loving it!

Now, these stereotypes have surfaced on the Indian Twitter space in the form of a joke pattern, and Twitter users are having fun, breaking one stereotype at a time.(Source: File Photo) Now, these stereotypes have surfaced on the Indian Twitter space in the form of a joke pattern, and Twitter users are having fun, breaking one stereotype at a time.(Source: File Photo)

As much as we project ourselves as a progressive and developing nation, it is a little unsettling to see stereotypes still embedded deep in and about our society. From people who make snide ‘jokes’ on India being the land of snake charmers and elephants to Indians themselves who attribute a certain place, community or religion to perceived idiosyncrasies — we still come across a lot of remarks that typecast people. And now, these stereotypes have surfaced on the Indian Twitter space in the form of a joke pattern, and Twitter users are having fun, calling out one stereotype at a time.

ALSO READ | ‘Early hostel curfews to protect girls from hormonal outbursts’ : Twitterati loses calm after Maneka Gandhi’s statement

Sample some of the tweets here.

Where are you from? Bangalore Oh, at which traffic signal do you spend most of your time? http://t.co/5CNktSwBgZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 6, 2017

Guy *goes to a shop* Owner :marwari ho?

Guy :haan

Owner :dukaan ka saamaan chhupao

Guy :waise Delhi se hu

Owner :bahu betiyan bhi chhupa lo — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 6, 2017

“Where Are You From?” “Bengaluru” Ohh You must know C+, C++, Java and HTML perfectly then ???? — Sarah Jacob (@JacobSarah24) March 6, 2017

“Where are you from?”

“India.”

“Oh, I didn’t know you spoke English in India.”

“Yeah, that happens when the Brits rule you for 300 years.” http://t.co/wz10SWBTYD — Erasure Isn’t Nuance (@TheShrinkette) March 6, 2017

Where are you from?”

“Kerala.”

“Ohhhhh coconut”

“please dont”

oooooh BANANAAAAA http://t.co/0fPZgtK8b0 — 98% (@amyoosed) March 6, 2017

“Where are you from?”

“Delhi”

“OMG so much rape!”

“Uh…”

“But rape capital!”

“Umm…”

“RAPE!” http://t.co/P7uqZDxEeC — Meh. (@MissTumbledore) March 6, 2017

“Where are you from?”

“UP.”

“Have you ever been kidnapped?”

“No”

“Ohh..So you’re a kidnapper.” — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) March 6, 2017

“Where are you from?”

“Kolkata”

“Ohhh… ami tomake bhalobashi”

“Please dont”

“DUUUDE YOU GUYS EAT WATER JOL KHABOO” http://t.co/CYQbMaaF3h — Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) March 6, 2017

Girl *moves to another country from India* After a day

Girl *visits Indian restaurant*

Posts : finally Indian food in Amreeka — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 6, 2017

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor drops ‘Mitron’ joke on Twitter; many including Anupam Kher are not amused

See what else is going viral here

It seems it doesn’t matter however number of satellites ISRO launches and makes history or however number of gold medals we win in prestigious international games’ events, a lot of people, Indians included, continue to propagate certain pre-conceived notions— no matter what. As much as these jokes on Twitter make for a good laugh, the trend is also striving to drive home an important message that it’s high time people tear away labels and stop giving others (and themselves) unnecessary tags.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd