Viral joke format on Twitter exposes stereotypes Indians hold against each other and we are loving it!

The trend is striving to drive home an important message that it's high time people tear away labels and stop giving others (and themselves) tags.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 7, 2017 11:58 am
india, indian stereotypes, breaking indian stereotypes, indian stereotypes funny, indian states stereotypes, twitter, viral in india, indian express, indian express news Now, these stereotypes have surfaced on the Indian Twitter space in the form of a joke pattern, and Twitter users are having fun, breaking one stereotype at a time.(Source: File Photo)

As much as we project ourselves as a progressive and developing nation, it is a little unsettling to see stereotypes still embedded deep in and about our society. From people who make snide ‘jokes’ on India being the land of snake charmers and elephants to Indians themselves who attribute a certain place, community or religion to perceived idiosyncrasies — we still come across a lot of remarks that typecast people. And now, these stereotypes have surfaced on the Indian Twitter space in the form of a joke pattern, and Twitter users are having fun, calling out one stereotype at a time.

Sample some of the tweets here.

It seems it doesn’t matter however number of satellites ISRO launches and makes history or however number of gold medals we win in prestigious international games’ events, a lot of people, Indians included, continue to propagate certain pre-conceived notions— no matter what. As much as these jokes on Twitter make for a good laugh, the trend is also striving to drive home an important message that it’s high time people tear away labels and stop giving others (and themselves) unnecessary tags.

