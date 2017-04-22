Bravo! Patna girl calls off wedding after groom’s family make demands for additional cash

The bride decided to call off her wedding after the groom’s side made additional demand. (Source: Representational image/ Pixabay) The bride decided to call off her wedding after the groom’s side made additional demand. (Source: Representational image/ Pixabay)

You can only help those who help themselves, we have heard it zillion times. But there are very few who can actually do it. And when it comes to calling off a wedding it requires more than just guts. But a Patna girl did it when the groom’s side demanded more dowry. That’s way to do it, girl!

According to a report by the Gulf News, bride’s family went to the groom’s house in Harkhauli village in Gopalganj district for the Tilak ceremony when his family sought additional cash. The girl’s family was in shock and admitted that they were unable to pay the extra money. They tried to persuade the would-be in-laws, however, the groom’s side remained adamant.

ALSO READ | Wedding wars: When a bitter rasgulla fight broke a marriage in Uttar Pradesh

While the family was trying to reach at a midpoint, pleading and cajoling the groom’s family, the bride came to know about their excess demand. The brave girl called her family over the phone and informed them that she has no interest in getting married to a “greedy” groom. Following her decision, her family supported her and the wedding was called off just a day ahead of the D-day.

Hailing her decision to fight against dowry, the bride’s father, Yogesh Singh said, ““I am proud of my daughter. She has showed the greedy people the way.” He added that they felt humiliated with the additional demand on the day of the ceremony.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Lucknow bride delays wedding ritual to cast vote in UP Assembly elections

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too had made a plea to the masses to fight against dowry in the recent past. Though the police did not register a formal complaint, they praised the girl. “The girl is a dowry in itself. The society will have to change its outlook about dowry,” said police inspector Sarita Kumari, describing the demand for dowry as a ‘devaluation’ of social values, the report added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now