Brave pet dog dies fighting poisonous cobra to save elderly couple in Kerala

The dog is man’s best friend, we all know it and have thousand heartwarming stories that define the bond. They guard their ‘family of humans’ with utmost vigour and love, and in doing so often risk their own lives.

A story of a pet dog fighting with a poisonous cobra is winning the hearts on the Internet. In Kerala’s Ernakulam district Mouli, a Dachshund spotted a cobra crawling inside his house and decided to stop it. The three-year-old animal started barking in an unusual way spotting the reptile. Hearing him bark, his human parents Nangelil Gangadharan, and his wife stepped out to see what was going on.

Mouli came forward and stopped the dog stopped the couple from stepping out of their home and went back to fight his battle, a report by a Manorama News said.

After an intense battle that went on for more than 30 minutes, Mouli killed the poisonous cobra and managed to save the old couple. The report added that the police patrolling in the area also reached the spot hearing the commotion but neither the police nor the couple could intervene or stop the brave soul in his grand battle.

However, Mouli too died soon after his triumph. The brave animal had possibly bitten by the poisonous 5-foot-long serpent. The dash died within few minutes after the battle.

Gangadharan, a retired government official had adopted the animal three years ago when he was just a month old. Gangadharan and his wife Vimala live alone in their Perumbavur residence and he told Manorama News that Mouli had been guarding them for a long time now.

