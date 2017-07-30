He dived in and SAVED a girl from drowning; everyone else just STOOD there watching

There were 100 onlookers but nobody did anything. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) There were 100 onlookers but nobody did anything. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

In this day and age when news of barbarity and inhumanity tend to overwhelm us on a daily basis, one understands the acute importance and relevance of kindness and empathy. Going out of one’s way to help another has become astonishingly rare. But, thankfully, some stray instances remind us that all is not is not lost. And a story of a boy, shared by the Humans of Bombay Facebook page serves as a glorious example of that. Though, he claims to have not received any formal training in swimming, the boy did not hesitate to save a young girl whom he saw drowning and screaming for help.

His actions become even more notable when he states that that there were about 100 onlookers, “but no one moved an inch”. After struggling a great deal himself, he finally saved her and for his brave act was felicitated with the General National Bravery Award that he received from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, last year.

People have been really moved by his story, and have been extensively sharing and commenting on the post.

“I haven’t received any formal training in swimming but being born and brought up in this area, swimming came naturally to me. We all play here in the shallow waters because we know that its safe, but there are areas in this tank that are very deep and dangerous.

It was around sometime last year that, a young girl was laughing and playing in the water. I saw her and remembered my childhood days…I smiled and continued doing my work until I heard her scream. I looked back at the waters but I couldn’t see her – she had gone into the deep and had started to drown. There were 100 of on lookers but no one moved an inch — I didn’t understand why not one person was ready to do anything about it !

I couldn’t see her and I didn’t have a clue of where she was, but I just jumped in, hoping to be able to see her underwater. I spotted her drowning in the deep and I swam towards her, so that I could pull her out. The water there was heavy and fighting the force wasn’t easy, but I put in all my might to save the girl and myself. At some point, I felt like even I won’t make it, because the force of the current was just too much, but I pushed myself harder and summoned all my strength until I finally reached her.

I caught hold of her and yanked her out of deep. When I reached the shore and put her near the steps, those onlookers rushed to pump water out of the girl’s body. Everyone applauded my bravery but my only focus was to see whether she made it.

With God’s grace, she started breathing normally after a few minutes — she had survived! I never did it for any fame, but this story and a lot of media came to interview me.

I was ultimately called to Dehli last year to receive the General National Bravery Award from the hands of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. My family was so proud and everyone congratulated me, but I couldn’t help but think that it could have been any of those onlookers receiving this award. It was me, only because I chose to do something while the others looked on and that’s the biggest lesson I learnt from this — to never be a spectator and in the hour of need to actually get up and make a difference.”

