People in Delhi and Mumbai came together to shout ‘Bolna Aunty Aun Kya’ and it was EPIC

The video went on to attain cult status because cringe pop (a la Dhinchak Pooja and Baba Sehgal) has had a steady fan following over the years and got many talking in no time. (Source: Rap King; Unofficial: Bombay High Court/Facebook) The video went on to attain cult status because cringe pop (a la Dhinchak Pooja and Baba Sehgal) has had a steady fan following over the years and got many talking in no time. (Source: Rap King; Unofficial: Bombay High Court/Facebook)

On September 11, people from Delhi and Mumbai came together, thanks to one song — ‘Bolna Aunty Aun Kya’. An event invite to friends on Facebook resulted in people coming together to make history in their own sweet way.

If you are wondering as to why they came together, here is the backgrounder: In 2015, a young and utterly confident rapper, Omprakash Mishra, ventured into YouTube with what he had to offer — ‘Aunty Ki Ghanti’ a rap song about a young boy’s infatuation with a woman who is relatively older to him. The video went on to attain cult status because cringe pop (a la Dhinchak Pooja and Baba Sehgal) has had an increasing fan following over the years and got many talking in no time.

So a Facebook page called ‘Sh*t Indians Say’ organised the event titled Project Omprakash (after the name of the rapper ‘rap king’) in Delhi while in Mumbai the hugely popular page Unofficial: Bombay High Court did the honours, calling one and all to gather and make it happen.

Watch the videos of history getting made on Monday, here.

Intrigued much? Well, don’t bother looking up the original song on Google. Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd