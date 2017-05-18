This iconic dialogue from Don is now a meme on Twitter and it’s hilarious

“Hum ne tumhe chaaro taraf se gher liya hai” is now a toy at the hand of meme-makers. (Source: Patilbraj/Twitter) “Hum ne tumhe chaaro taraf se gher liya hai” is now a toy at the hand of meme-makers. (Source: Patilbraj/Twitter)

Have you noticed how time to time, a movie still or a film dialogue is recycled as hilarious memes nowadays on social media? From Amrish Puri’s Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, a teary-eyed Suniel Shetty’s dialogue from Dhadkan to Arjun Kapoor’s popular ‘Sir, myself from village area’ dialogue from his upcoming movie Half-Girlfriend, there is no stopping the Netizens, especially those on Twitter, when it comes to turning something hilarious instantly! Now, it is a still from the epic Amitabh Bachchan movie ‘Don’ that has become a bonafide meme on the Internet.

Iftekhar Ahmed essays the role of DSP D’Silva in the 1978 movie and his monologue from the movie: “Hum ne tumhe chaaro taraf se gher liya hai” is now a toy at the hand of meme-makers. With hilarious yet absolutely relatable captions, Twitterati seem to be loving them!

Sample some of them here.

Hair to anil kapoor.. pic.twitter.com/LiGBKb2zRc — Being Bing (@ya_jhakaas) May 17, 2017

SMS: Your salary has been credited. EMIs and Bills: pic.twitter.com/Pq0pt4Qoi3 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 17, 2017

Crowd, when you get down at Rajiv Chowk metro station : pic.twitter.com/4PNQa5sgoe — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 17, 2017

When relatives start talking about your marriage… pic.twitter.com/1bWtWXcp17 — R (@ragini_ghuge) May 17, 2017

From the reactions of relatives when they start talking about your marriage, that of ‘Grammar Nazis’ when you make a grammar mistake to the reaction of crowds at Rajiv Chowk metro station at peak hours — there are high chances that you will relate to almost all of them.

But it is the one which shows Vijay Mallya laughing in response to “Hum ne tumhe chaaro taraf se gher liya hai” that is our favourite.

