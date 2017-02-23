Trending News

‘BJP and Shiv Sena are the Amar Prem of politics’, Twitterati concludes after BMC 2017 election results

Netizens took a dig at opposition parties like that of the Congress and NCP, twitterati also did not spare Kerjiwal and AAP.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:February 23, 2017 9:58 pm
Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by winning candidates as he arrives to address a press conference regarding the party's win in BMC polls at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI2_23_2017_000246A) Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by winning candidates as he arrives to address a press conference regarding the party’s win in BMC polls at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

In a nail-biting BMC elections, Shiv Sena won just two seats more than the BJP. Even though they campaigned and fought separately, it looks like the former allies Shiv Sena and the BJP have to be content with sharing control of the cash-rich Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The half-way mark in the 227-member corporation is 114 and both parties are nowhere close to it.

As of the final tally, the Sena bagged 84 seats while the BJP won in 82 wards. Both the political parties are extremely happy with their performances as that have washed out the Congress, NCP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from the city. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sena chief Uddhav Thackery, leaders of both parties celebrated the results.

It is unclear at the moment whether the BJP and the Sena will once again go for an alliance in the BMC or resort to stitching alliances with smaller parties like the Congress, NCP and the MNS.

However, Twitterati came out with some amazing analogy of this neck-to-neck fight. Many compared their relationship with that of couples married for many years, whose love-and-hate relationship is annoying and adorable. Many users were amazed at the results and concluded that “Hindutva ideology is above anything” in the city. And of course, Netizens took a dig at opposition parties like that of the Congress and NCP, twitterati also did not spare Kerjiwal and AAP.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to BMC 2017 election results

