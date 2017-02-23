‘BJP and Shiv Sena are the Amar Prem of politics’, Twitterati concludes after BMC 2017 election results

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by winning candidates as he arrives to address a press conference regarding the party’s win in BMC polls at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray being greeted by winning candidates as he arrives to address a press conference regarding the party’s win in BMC polls at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

In a nail-biting BMC elections, Shiv Sena won just two seats more than the BJP. Even though they campaigned and fought separately, it looks like the former allies Shiv Sena and the BJP have to be content with sharing control of the cash-rich Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The half-way mark in the 227-member corporation is 114 and both parties are nowhere close to it.

As of the final tally, the Sena bagged 84 seats while the BJP won in 82 wards. Both the political parties are extremely happy with their performances as that have washed out the Congress, NCP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from the city. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sena chief Uddhav Thackery, leaders of both parties celebrated the results.

WATCH| BMC Elections 2017: Shiv Sena Wins 84 Seats, BJP Closes Gap With 82 Seats

It is unclear at the moment whether the BJP and the Sena will once again go for an alliance in the BMC or resort to stitching alliances with smaller parties like the Congress, NCP and the MNS.

However, Twitterati came out with some amazing analogy of this neck-to-neck fight. Many compared their relationship with that of couples married for many years, whose love-and-hate relationship is annoying and adorable. Many users were amazed at the results and concluded that “Hindutva ideology is above anything” in the city. And of course, Netizens took a dig at opposition parties like that of the Congress and NCP, twitterati also did not spare Kerjiwal and AAP.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to BMC 2017 election results

BJP and Shiv Sena are like a typical Indian married couple. They hate each other but they don’t leave each other. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 23, 2017

BJP and Shiv Sena are the Amar Prem of politics. — Chanandler Bong (@UnrealAbhi) February 23, 2017

Many of them doing it for some time, after Sena started distancing from BJP – for the reason that BJP is not sufficiently HARD Hindutva 😃 http://t.co/703XwBgdH3 — Ravi Kunnath (@KunnathRavi) February 23, 2017

BMC result # who will get the Mumbai Mayor chair now. Whether it will be Shiv Sena or BJP? Million dollar question. pic.twitter.com/XaVnxru7S8 — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) February 23, 2017

After Maharashtra results, one thing is very very clear “No party will demand proof of Surgical strike from the army from now on” — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) February 23, 2017

#MahaMandate2017

BMC Final Results : 227 SEATS Yeh – 84

Bik – 81

Gayi – 31

Hai – 9

Gor – 7

Mint – 3

Haan – 7 — That Goan Boy (@schmmuck) February 23, 2017

@YRDeshmukh Even Bajrang Dal and Hindu sena should now turn against BJP to become secular and contest elections 😀 — Abhishek (@918abhi) February 23, 2017

When asked abt #BMCresults BJP: We tripled our count, we r happy

Shiv Sena: We r still a major force!

Congress: Australia all out hui kya ? — Tarpan Vyas (@VyasTarpan) February 23, 2017

Shiv Sena to BJP right now pic.twitter.com/obzGRRywJK — Rohan (@mojorojo) February 23, 2017

There were only 3 parties fighting the #BMCelection

1. BJP

2. Shiv Sena

3. Kya soch ke kadhe the#BMCresults #BMCPolls2017 — AffableTimekeeper (@AffableStony) February 23, 2017

#BMCresults

Leading by 2 seats to BJP, SENA termed BIG BROTHER of MUMBAI than vth 31 seats INC be like ‘SAUTELI MAA KA BETA’😂😂 — Rabbit (@rohan_marwari) February 23, 2017

