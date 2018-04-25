SHOCKING! Blind elephants used for joyrides at popular tourist fort sites

The missing tusks of over 47 elephants have also risen suspicion about the illegal ivory trade. (Source: Getty Images) The missing tusks of over 47 elephants have also risen suspicion about the illegal ivory trade. (Source: Getty Images)

In a shocking report, dozens of elephants used for tourist rides at India’s most prominent forts have been found to be blind or suffering from severe illnesses. No sooner were the horrific details disclosed, many have called out the practice and asked for it to end.

According to a report commissioned by the government’s Animal Welfare Board of India, around 19 elephants, which are being used to ferry visitors to Rajasthan’s famous Amer Fort, were either blind or visually impaired while the other nine were suffering from tuberculosis. Almost all 102 elephants, examined by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and government officials, were found to have some sort of health trouble or psychological distress.

The Amer fort, which is visited by tens of thousands of tourists every year, is located on top of a hill and most people prefer riding on the back of an elephant to avoid the tiring walk that leads to the medieval complex.

The animal welfare board that sanctioned the study with PETA stated that the captive elephants were unfit for such safaris and joyrides. “Shocking reports of blind and TB-infected elephants forced to haul illegal, backbreaking loads day in and day out are exactly why these rides must stop,” PETA India’s Nikunj Sharma said in a statement.

According to the same report, the elephant handlers also overloaded the elephants beyond the considered safe limit. Moreover, the tusks of over 47 creatures are reportedly missing, which further raises the suspicion of them being sold in an illegal ivory market.

The privately owned elephants are registered with the government. Over 100 were listed with the authorities in 2017, but more were brought from outside to meet the rising demand during the tourist season.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd