Black Panther fans in India angry over beeping out the Hanuman reference

In India, a reference to Hanuman in a phrase spoken by M'Baku of the Jabari tribe of Wakanda has been bleeped out by the CBFC, who said that it could hurt the religious sentiments of Indians. But the Indian audiences do not seem to have taken to this snip very kindly.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2018 7:11 pm
black panther, black panther dialogues, black panther hanuman reference, black panther hanuman reference, black panther censorship, indian express, indian express news Did you miss the Hanuman reference while watching Black Panther too?
Black Panther — Marvel’s first-ever black superhero film — is winning hearts worldwide. However, there is one tiny detail in the Chadwick Boseman film that is irking the fans of the film in India. If you have watched the film on the big screen then you might have noticed that when M’Baku, essayed by actor Winston Duke, challenges King T’Challa (Boseman) to a combat to win the throne of Wakanda, his lips move but you cannot hear any sound. The word that has been censored is “Hanuman” from the phrase ‘Glory to Hanuman’. But the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has beeped out this reference fearing that it might religious sentiments.

In the Marvel comics, M’Baku was known as Man-Ape, and this line was intended to be a tribute to the Jabari clan god. Now, whether it would have hurt religious sentiments of Indians here or not is a separate debate, but the snipping has not gown down too well with the Indian audience.

“In the 1st fight b/w Tchalla and Mbaku, the latter actually says ‘Glory to Hanuman’. Ironic – it will be heard in every country except India (they silenced the name) thanks to our super-sensitive skin that can’t handle anything except Aloe Vera these days,” posted someone on Twitter, while another wrote, “It has been muted out. Even the subtitles just say “Glory to”. Perhaps the censor board saw Jabari as antagonists & didn’t want to ruffle any feathers by having them praise Hanuman.” Those who did hear the reference shared how proud they felt on hearing the reference. My heart swole when I heard the reference to Hanuman in #BlackPanther. It’s a shame Indians in India won’t be able to hear it because of politics,” posted someone.

Here are some of the other disgruntled reactions.

There was also someone who tried to reason out.

 

What are your thoughts on this censorship? Tell us in the comments below.

