BJP’s Ram Madhav says ‘Draupadi first feminist in the world’; gets schooled by Twitterati

Ram Madhav also said that Draupadi was "singularly responsible" for the great Mahabharata war that resulted in 18 lakh people getting killed on the battlefield. He cited Draupadi's "stubbornness" as the reason for the war.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2017 6:37 pm
Ram Madhav, BJP's National General Secretary, made a reference about Draupadi that people on the Internet are finding extremely bizarre.
In case you were of the opinion that the world is slowly progressing, then allow us to remind you something spectacular that happened in 2017 — a Rajasthan High Court lawyer, with great conviction, said that peacock, the national bird of the country, is an ascetic for life as it does not have sex and reproduces by shedding tears. Yes, while you squirm remembering that, in other news, Ram Madhav, BJP’s National General Secretary, made a reference about Draupadi that people on the Internet are finding equally bizarre.

For those who are not in the know, Draupadi, a pivotal character in the text of the epic Mahabharata, was the wife of the five Pandava brothers. Calling her the “first feminist in the world”, Madhav reportedly said, “She had five husbands; she won’t listen to any of the five. She only listened to (Lord) Krishna, who was a friend. But we never call her promiscuous.” An IANS report quotes Madhava at the one-day Indic festival in Panaji, Goa.

Madhav, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background, also said that Draupadi was “singularly responsible” for the great Mahabharata war that resulted in 18 lakh people getting killed on the battlefield. He said Draupadi’s “stubbornness” as the reason the war started. His remark at the event sparked up a debate on Twitter where people took to respond with many sarcastic jibes and others in total bewilderment.

Others decided to take it a step further and came up with their own derivations of the religious historical texts and ‘declared’ Shikhandi “world’s first LGBTQ rights campaigner”.

And guess who got the world’s first head transplant?

The remark also kick-started a debate on the fundamentals of feminism, with many pointing out how Madhav clearly got that wrong.

There were Biblical comparisons made too, to get the point across.

