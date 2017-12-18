BJP’s Ram Madhav says ‘Draupadi first feminist in the world’; gets schooled by Twitterati

Ram Madhav, BJP’s National General Secretary, made a reference about Draupadi that people on the Internet are finding extremely bizarre. (Source: File Photo, Warwick Goble/Wikimedia Commons) Ram Madhav, BJP’s National General Secretary, made a reference about Draupadi that people on the Internet are finding extremely bizarre. (Source: File Photo, Warwick Goble/Wikimedia Commons)

In case you were of the opinion that the world is slowly progressing, then allow us to remind you something spectacular that happened in 2017 — a Rajasthan High Court lawyer, with great conviction, said that peacock, the national bird of the country, is an ascetic for life as it does not have sex and reproduces by shedding tears. Yes, while you squirm remembering that, in other news, Ram Madhav, BJP’s National General Secretary, made a reference about Draupadi that people on the Internet are finding equally bizarre.

For those who are not in the know, Draupadi, a pivotal character in the text of the epic Mahabharata, was the wife of the five Pandava brothers. Calling her the “first feminist in the world”, Madhav reportedly said, “She had five husbands; she won’t listen to any of the five. She only listened to (Lord) Krishna, who was a friend. But we never call her promiscuous.” An IANS report quotes Madhava at the one-day Indic festival in Panaji, Goa.

Madhav, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh background, also said that Draupadi was “singularly responsible” for the great Mahabharata war that resulted in 18 lakh people getting killed on the battlefield. He said Draupadi’s “stubbornness” as the reason the war started. His remark at the event sparked up a debate on Twitter where people took to respond with many sarcastic jibes and others in total bewilderment.

Draupadi was world’s first feminist, says BJP leader Ram Madhav

Oh very good

SO

Will now FEMINISM be right & center policy of BJP through RSS?http://t.co/zlZQa4SRaY — Anthony Saldanha (@AnthonySald) December 18, 2017

If Ram Madhav think that Draupadi was the singular reason behind the Mahabharata then he really does not understand it. Politicians must restraint using ancient texts having half information. This takes away from the essence of the text completely. — Samay Choksi (@samay_choksi) December 18, 2017

Draupadi who was forced to marry 5 brothers is the world’s first feminist according to Mr Ram Madhav.Btw, who was the world’s 1st crackpot? — PatralekhaChatterjee (@patralekha2011) December 17, 2017

And in the other news Ram Madhav fixes the responsibility of the great war and the killing of 18L people on one single woman…#Draupadi World’s First Feminist: Ram Madhav http://t.co/M0a88z1McQ # via @northeasttoday — atiya zaidi (@atiyaz) December 18, 2017

Others decided to take it a step further and came up with their own derivations of the religious historical texts and ‘declared’ Shikhandi “world’s first LGBTQ rights campaigner”.

And Shikhandi was the world’s first #LGBTQ rights campaigner! ??? — The Onlooker (@PhaniPrasad) December 17, 2017

And guess who got the world’s first head transplant?

And Ganesha was world’s first Head Transplant case… — u s kakodker (@uskakodker1) December 17, 2017

The remark also kick-started a debate on the fundamentals of feminism, with many pointing out how Madhav clearly got that wrong.

Seriously ….a feminist would allow herself to be shared wife to fulfill some wish while she liked Arjun and not revolt ? — ???????? (@pandey_priyanka) December 17, 2017

Babaji perhaps doesn’t know that feminism is not about “not listening” to anyone, its about equal rights for men & women. Moreover, Draupadi was forced to marry 5 brothers against her wish, to hell with feminism! — Axomiya Non-Bhakt (@n_bhakt) December 18, 2017

There were Biblical comparisons made too, to get the point across.

Draupati didn’t listen to her husband.Eve didn’t listen to God. Eve = Ultimate Thug life ???? — Brahmasmi (@ultimatenirvan) December 17, 2017

