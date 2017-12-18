Election Results

Assembly elections results cue in KBC memes as BJP wins in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

With a handful of Kaun Banega Crorepati memes and some movie references, Twitterati decided to go to town as BJP celebrates yet another win in Gujarat and in Himachal Pradesh as well. No prizes for guessing, the Congress found itself at the receiving end of the jokes here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2017 1:37 pm
gujarat elections, bjp wins, gujarat bjp wins, gujarat elections 2017, gujarat assembly elections, gujarat assembly election results, gujarat himachal elections, bjp wins in gujarat, bjp wins in himachal gujarat, bjp in himachal gujarat assembly elections, indian express, indian express news The BJP’s win in Gujarat and Himachal state assembly elections saw those on the Internet also going on an overdrive, commenting and speculating about the elections and the results. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter)

After putting up a close fight, Congress lost to Bharatiya Janta Party in the anticipated state assembly elections of the year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (Read LIVE updates and highlights here). While an hour after the counting of the votes began, the results showed the competition between the two parties as neck and neck, by 10 am, the BJP retained its authority steadily and reverberated what the exit polls had predicted — a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. Out of the 182 seats in Gujarat and 68 in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 105 and 39, respectively, at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the elections saw those on the Internet also going on an overdrive, commenting and speculating about the elections and the results.

With a handful of Kaun Banega Crorepati memes and some movie references, Twitter users decided to go to town as BJP got ready to celebrate yet another win. No prizes for guessing, the Congress found itself at the receiving end of the jokes here.

