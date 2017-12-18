Assembly elections results cue in KBC memes as BJP wins in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

The BJP’s win in Gujarat and Himachal state assembly elections saw those on the Internet also going on an overdrive, commenting and speculating about the elections and the results. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter) The BJP’s win in Gujarat and Himachal state assembly elections saw those on the Internet also going on an overdrive, commenting and speculating about the elections and the results. (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter)

After putting up a close fight, Congress lost to Bharatiya Janta Party in the anticipated state assembly elections of the year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh (Read LIVE updates and highlights here). While an hour after the counting of the votes began, the results showed the competition between the two parties as neck and neck, by 10 am, the BJP retained its authority steadily and reverberated what the exit polls had predicted — a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. Out of the 182 seats in Gujarat and 68 in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP was leading in 105 and 39, respectively, at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the elections saw those on the Internet also going on an overdrive, commenting and speculating about the elections and the results.

With a handful of Kaun Banega Crorepati memes and some movie references, Twitter users decided to go to town as BJP got ready to celebrate yet another win. No prizes for guessing, the Congress found itself at the receiving end of the jokes here.

BJP supporters from early morning to now.

#GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/tqNFM9VEeO — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 18, 2017

BJP winning in Gujarat is like Rahul Gandhi winning Congress President Election. Everyone knew who was going to win but Rahul baba had a doubt.#GujaratVerdict #GujaratElection2017 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 18, 2017

Indian National Congress is like England Cricket team right now. They started the game and now they are clueless. #Ashes — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 17, 2017

Congress aave che, congress aave che is like #GujaratVerdict pic.twitter.com/wbX7lttVLr — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) December 18, 2017

