BJP MP Udit Raj gets flak on Twitter after his casteist remark on Vinod Kambli

At a time when there is a move to keep caste and religious differences aside and reaching out to members of other communities with no inhibitions whatsoever, BJP MP Udit Raj recently made a rather regressive remark. Directed at former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, Raj tweeted that Kambli should not be “shy of accepting that you are a Dalit”, and with a lot of conviction further said that he should accept that this was why he was excluded from cricket!

Raj, who is a prominent Dalit leader in the capital, got a dignified response from Kambli’s end, to his tweet. Kambli wrote: “Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!” In the age of the Internet, where nothing goes unnoticed, neither did this little chat, and it was only a matter of time before Twitter users took to trolling the MP for his tweet. At the same time, as a pleasant surprise, everybody supported Kambli and his balanced response.

People called Raj out for propagating casteism and trying to create divisions. They criticised him for his regressive mentality. Others showed disbelief that such statements came from someone who had graduated from the prestigious JNU. Everybody supported Kambli, a great player at one time, whose camaraderie with Sachin Tendulkar is well-known. Many others remembered his efforts to get the team to 1996 World Cup finals.

This was Raj’s tweet that triggered it all.

@vinodkambli349 you should not be shy of accepting that u r a Dalit and that was the reason of ur exclusion from cricket @BCCI @AIParisangh — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) December 27, 2016

This was Kambli’s response.

“Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!” http://t.co/diQRrR0bFU — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) December 27, 2016

Here are some of the reactions that followed.

Respect for Mr. @vinodkambli349 goes up as I saw this tweet*

Well slapped to the mole in BJP @Dr_Uditraj@BCCI@AIParisangh — ASHISH SINGH* (@11192_ASHISH) December 27, 2016

@vinodkambli349 proud of you sir !! this is unfortunate that leaders like @Dr_Uditraj are responsible for shaping the future of our nation! — Tum se na ho payega! (@Tumse_Na_Hoga) December 27, 2016

@vinodkambli349 still remember your back to back double tons & how hard u tried to get us in the final of 1996 world cup. Stay blessed?? — Balaji Subramanian (@balajinodo78) December 27, 2016

@vinodkambli349 ye laga sixer aur ball ground ke bahar @Dr_Uditraj ?????? — Sir Bumrah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) December 28, 2016

@vinodkambli349 A dalits not humans? for us thy are als #Bharatiyas Dont try to separate us. We r with all humans nt with satans — ???…….. ?? ????? (@TheHindu_7) December 28, 2016

Udit raj ji ki is gugly par @vinodkambli349 ne sidha 6 hi mar diya, http://t.co/grWqwIzGly — jeevan sapkale (@jeevansapkale) December 28, 2016

@vinodkambli349 @janlokpal @Dr_Uditraj @dr_uditThat was a very condemnable statement coming from someone who’s graduated from JNU. — Debajyoti (@deb_bhat) December 28, 2016

