BJP MP Udit Raj gets flak on Twitter after his casteist remark on Vinod Kambli

Twitter users have called Udit Raj out for his latest tweet propagating casteism and division.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 29, 2016 12:22 pm
At a time when there is a move to keep caste and religious differences aside and reaching out to members of other communities with no inhibitions whatsoever, BJP MP Udit Raj recently made a rather regressive remark. Directed at former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, Raj tweeted that Kambli should not be “shy of accepting that you are a Dalit”, and with a lot of conviction further said that he should accept that this was why he was excluded from cricket!

Raj, who is a prominent Dalit leader in the capital, got a dignified response from Kambli’s end, to his tweet. Kambli wrote: “Mr Raj, I don’t support any of your statements. Hence, i request you to refrain from using my name!!!” In the age of the Internet, where nothing goes unnoticed, neither did this little chat, and it was only a matter of time before Twitter users took to trolling the MP for his tweet. At the same time, as a pleasant surprise, everybody supported Kambli and his balanced response.

People called Raj out for propagating casteism and trying to create divisions. They criticised him for his regressive mentality. Others showed disbelief that such statements came from someone who had graduated from the prestigious JNU. Everybody supported Kambli, a great player at one time, whose camaraderie with Sachin Tendulkar is well-known. Many others remembered his efforts to get the team to 1996 World Cup finals.

Do you think Raj’s statement had a casteist demeanor to it?  Let us know in the comments section below.

