BJP MLC from Jammu calls for ban on momos; Twitterati decide to have none of it

There is no dearth of the ridiculous statements made by ministers in India, given their whims and fancies. After chowmein being branded as a cause for rape, and let’s not even get into the beef row, the most recent food item to generate controversy is the popular streetfood momo. Ramesh Arora, a BJP MLC in Jammu and Kashmir, has now declared that Chinese food is “destroying the Indian food culture”, and is on a mission to remove such items from India’s foodscape. And for Arora, it’s all starting with the humble momo.

The reason for this is being, as Arora believes that the dumplings are symbolic of all Chinese dishes consumed by Indians and is detrimental to people’s health. Talking to indianexpress.com he said, “These foods contain ajinomoto, a tastemaker that is added in these foods, which in turn makes them addictive.”

It goes without saying that Arora’s statement and his call for a ban on momo did not go down well with people. From calling it “idiotic” to accusing him of attacking the “minorities”, social media is buzzing with opinions.

Here are some of the reactions.

We can understand that beef is related to spiritual sentiments of the hindu people so #beefban can be considered but #momoban is idiotic!!! — shubham jaiswal (@shubham40092762) June 8, 2017

Oh yes!

Hear, hear.

Since #cigarettes are a majority thing, it cannot be banned by BJP. Xenophobic party only goes after minorities. #momoban — Heavena Singha (@HeavenaSingha) June 8, 2017

We cannot help but agree to this.

In a country where more than 1/2 population sleeps without food, politicians are deciding what food to ban. Brilliant! #politics #momoban — Debaman (@deb_guin) June 8, 2017

We have the same question.

Where do they even get such creepy ideas on ban. Guess they would ban air too saying too much of pollution 😷 #momoban #jobless #timetoleave pic.twitter.com/eaYC9EsrCv — Sai Sujeetha (@Sujee_R) June 8, 2017

Johny Johny….

Yes Papa?

Eating momos?

No papa!

Telling lies

No papa

Open your mind (BJP)

Ha ha ha#MomoBan — Rohit Remesh (@rohit_remesh) June 8, 2017

Well, we hope not.

In another couple of months, Indians would be eating only hay. Perhaps it too will get banned saying that the cows are starving. #momoban — Anashwara V (@anashjots) June 8, 2017

With BJP rule we’ll go back to the stone age thnking. Rising intolernce towrds other religion and now a momo ban. What’s next sati? #MomoBan — Aditya Ambesh (@inferiorgemili) June 8, 2017

Food menu of BJP.

1) nothing 2) nothing 3) nothing 4) nothing 5) nothing 6) BJPshit 8) BJPissJuice 9) MuslimsBloodJuice 10) nothing #momoban — Mohammed Faraaz (@FaraazMd94) June 8, 2017

Well, perhaps?

Wonder if BJP really stands for Ban Janta Party? #MomoBanhttp://t.co/54WIszuxOS — Caroline D’Cruz (@dcruz_caroline) June 8, 2017

How come the Minister did not think of this?

#RameshArora how talented u r sir u told MSG(AJINOMOTO) is injurious to health n u are going to ban momo not AJINOMOTO #gratepepgratethought — Vikram khanikar (@Vikramspace) June 8, 2017

Well.

Achhe din, anyone?

@BJP4India, don’t you think you are inviting bure din in the name of ache din? @narendramodi, acha party is necessary before din. #MomoBan — Ambarish Nag (@AmbarishNag1) June 8, 2017

One never knows.

Up next…..bjp decides to ban salt and close off all access to the sea#MomoBan #beefban #bantheban #BJPMission2019 — Rohit Remesh (@rohit_remesh) June 8, 2017

MOMO||OMOM

will you still go ahead with your #MomoBan plans? Btw if it’s ajinamoto that you are worried about it can be done away with.#MOMO — tanumoy (@tanumoyd1) June 8, 2017

