Latest News

BJP MLC from Jammu calls for ban on momos; Twitterati decide to have none of it

And next on the banned list is...

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 8, 2017 4:44 pm
momos, momo ban, minister bans momos, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Momo, no more? (Source: File Photo)

Top News

There is no dearth of the ridiculous statements made by ministers in India, given their whims and fancies. After chowmein being branded as a cause for rape, and let’s not even get into the beef row, the most recent food item to generate controversy is the popular streetfood momo. Ramesh Arora, a BJP MLC in Jammu and Kashmir, has now declared that Chinese food is “destroying the Indian food culture”, and is on a mission to remove such items from India’s foodscape. And for Arora, it’s all starting with the humble momo.

ALSO READ | BJP MLC from Jammu says ‘momo is a killer’; but is it really? Is Chinese food bad for health?

The reason for this is being, as Arora believes that the dumplings are symbolic of all Chinese dishes consumed by Indians and is detrimental to people’s health. Talking to indianexpress.com he said, “These foods contain ajinomoto, a tastemaker that is added in these foods, which in turn makes them addictive.”

It goes without saying that Arora’s statement and his call for a ban on momo did not go down well with people. From calling it “idiotic” to accusing him of attacking the “minorities”, social media is buzzing with opinions.

Here are some of the reactions.

Oh yes!

Hear, hear.

We cannot help but agree to this.

We have the same question.

Well, we hope not.

Well, perhaps?

How come the Minister did not think of this?

Well.

Achhe din, anyone?

One never knows.

More Top News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. S
    S/Major/Hony Lt
    Jun 8, 2017 at 5:02 pm
    The MLA is only suggesting. Yes, being Chines food it should be banned to discourage Chinese made items as they support in destabilising India. If Ajjinamoto is used then one become addictive to consume. Why so much hue and cry. You eat or stop. Donot make it a sensational issue. Even eating beef is individual choice. But stee cows and sel them for use as beef is wrong. Can anybody use pork in Islamic countries. Majority of Hindus are non beef eaters. If you co-operate with your majority people what is harm. Donot make a mole a hill.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 08: Latest News