Govt decision to fix portion sizes of dishes in restaurants leaves a bitter taste in Twitterati’s mouth

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 11, 2017 6:32 pm
The decision has mostly left many Twitter users with a bitter taste in their mouths.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Mann Ki Baat radio programme wherein he raised concerns over wastage of food, the government is now reportedly planning to fix the portion sizes of the food served in restaurants and star hotels. The decision has mostly left many Twitter users with a bitter taste in their mouths.

According to a Hindustan Times report, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan asked that if a person can only eat two prawns, why should he be then served anything more. “If a person eats two idlis, why serve four! It’s wastage of food and also money people pay for something that they don’t eat,” he said.

However, here are how some of the Twitter users reacted.

Reportedly, the government is drafting a questionnaire for eateries, restaurants and hotels for them to explain what size of dishes would they serve to their customers and patrons. “They are the experts. They should tell us the maximum amount of a dish a person can eat. You go to a Chinese restaurant; they give you so much (of food). We are going to call them (stakeholders) for a meeting. The PM is concerned about food wastage and so we are going to issue instructions to these hotels (about the amount of food to be served),” an HT report quoted Paswan as saying.

There were also users who lauded the move as a welcome one by the government.

  1. R
    rohan
    Apr 11, 2017 at 6:56 pm
    A Gujju wasting food in a restaurant ? Has any one ever witnessed ?
    Reply

