Govt decision to fix portion sizes of dishes in restaurants leaves a bitter taste in Twitterati’s mouth

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Mann Ki Baat radio programme wherein he raised concerns over wastage of food, the government is now reportedly planning to fix the portion sizes of the food served in restaurants and star hotels. The decision has mostly left many Twitter users with a bitter taste in their mouths.

According to a Hindustan Times report, minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan asked that if a person can only eat two prawns, why should he be then served anything more. “If a person eats two idlis, why serve four! It’s wastage of food and also money people pay for something that they don’t eat,” he said.

However, here are how some of the Twitter users reacted.

Next up: Aadhaar-linked NaMo app delivers an electric shock each time you exceed your govt-mandated prawn/idli quota http://t.co/QEDBBCN6A7 — Amitabh Dubey (@dubeyamitabh) April 11, 2017

Now the Modi Government will force you how much to eat or not to eat; this government is losing common sense http://t.co/6dgarCjmsq — Tufail Ahmad (@tufailelif) April 11, 2017

Has the govt totally lost its mind? And going by the size of our ministers, we are all going to be super sized soon. http://t.co/yrf7uZ0lsz — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) April 11, 2017

No liquor. No food of your choice. No jeans & t. No fuel on Sundays. Food portion at restaurant to be controlled. What else? @SuPriyoBabul — Deep Lee Critical (@iSayMyWay) April 11, 2017

Controlling food portions!!!

BJP & Modi govt might be getting over-confident & carried away with over-enthusiasm. Take a deep breath. — Alpesh Patel (@alpeshtwitting) April 11, 2017

First they told you what to eat. Not they tell you how much to eat. Welcome to the world’s largest kindergarten: http://t.co/NInlIbm4dp — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) April 11, 2017

Reportedly, the government is drafting a questionnaire for eateries, restaurants and hotels for them to explain what size of dishes would they serve to their customers and patrons. “They are the experts. They should tell us the maximum amount of a dish a person can eat. You go to a Chinese restaurant; they give you so much (of food). We are going to call them (stakeholders) for a meeting. The PM is concerned about food wastage and so we are going to issue instructions to these hotels (about the amount of food to be served),” an HT report quoted Paswan as saying.

There were also users who lauded the move as a welcome one by the government.

Nothing wrong. They charge & serve more than one can eat. Have seen ppl wasting 40% of food. Smaller portion at lower price is our need. http://t.co/4aeJgqk2d5 — Vishu (@PakkaMumbaikar) April 11, 2017

Tufail has his plates full,but there r multitudes of poor wid little or no food!Nothing wrong if Modi trying2 stop food wastage@RituRathaur http://t.co/Hueg9Q2X4v — Shonali Sinha Naik (@ShonaliNaik) April 11, 2017

