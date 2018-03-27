BJP’s Amit Malviya trolled for tweeting (wrong) Karnataka poll dates before official EC announcement

The Election Commission announced Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15. The Election Commission announced Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and results will be declared on May 15.

BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya has landed himself in hot water after he tweeted the dates of polling and vote counting for Karnataka Assembly elections even before the Election Commission announced them. His trouble, however, did not stop at that as he even got the dates wrong. A section of the media also flashed the dates of counting and results even before any official announcement was made. Although Malviya later deleted the tweet, when asked on Twitter how he had access to the dates before the EC announcement, he said a news channel flashed the dates and they were already public.

Journalists who had gathered at the Election Commission office in New Delhi for a press conference raised the matter with Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat. He was asked how a political party had access to such highly confidential information. “We will find out what happened and a full investigation will be launched. Let us not speculate on what they have,” Rawat said. He also emphasised that the EC will not take the matter lightly. “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken.”

This is the screenshot of the tweet.

BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted dates of the Karnakata election before the EC announced them. But he got the dates wrong. BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted dates of the Karnakata election before the EC announced them. But he got the dates wrong.

The tweet might have been deleted but that has not stopped people on social media from calling out the politician for jumping the gun and misinforming the public. Some reacted with sarcasm and in jest, while others were angry at the callousness of the action. One wrote, “#AmitMalviya Politican, Prophet or the Official Announcer of the Election Commission?” as another appealed to the EC to take action: “#EC should take action against the person who leaked the info on dates of voting and counting in #Karnataka. #AmitMalviya should take action against the person who leaked the wrong info on dates of voting and counting to him !”

Here are some of the tweets.

#AmitMalviya Politican, Prophet or the Official Announcer of the Election Commission? — Samya Singh (@samyyyasays) March 27, 2018

#EC should take action against the person who leaked the info on dates of voting and counting in #Karnataka. #AmitMalviya should take action against the person who leaked the wrong info on dates of voting and counting to him ! — T S Sudhir (@Iamtssudhir) March 27, 2018

#AmitMalviya is modern guru. He can see the future and tell us in advance. Take a bow !@RoflGandhi_ — Anuraag Kamble (@AnuragANK) March 27, 2018

#AmitMalviya announced the election date just 15 minutes before EC. How he got information about this. How much more does he have access to EC. What more does he know? Does the date decided by BJP IT cell. It’s very pathetic incident. EC should take strict action against this. pic.twitter.com/0nqkggcUVf — Md Iftekharuz Zaman (@mohd_ifte) March 27, 2018

#AmitMalviya

Credibility of EC is at all time low. — bharath kumar (@84bharath) March 27, 2018

