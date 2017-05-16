Biryani with ketchup and mayo?! Twitterati take up ‘knives and forks’ in protest and horror

Would you like to try biryani with ketchup and mayo? (Source: TheSanPlanet/Twitter) Would you like to try biryani with ketchup and mayo? (Source: TheSanPlanet/Twitter)

Wars could be fought on biryani. Okay, so we may be exaggerating a tad bit, but hours of debate and discussion over the original biryani, the tastiest biryani, the biryani with the egg and potato, the one with saffron and whatnot is NOT an exaggeration at all. Any foodie (especially those from Hyderabad, Bengal and Lucknow) would vouch for that.

Now, as if that wasn’t enough, we have yet another debate that has tweeple up in arms. The outcry is genuine as a picture of a plate of biryani with tomato ketchup and mayonnaise as accompaniments started doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This Pakistani biryani ad on how food unites people is winning hearts on the Internet

The horror! Sacrilege! (Said many… we’re just happy if someone simply gave us a plate of biryani!)

Twitter user @TheSanPlanet posted a picture of biryani with ketchup and mayonnaise and captioned it: “Best way to eat biryani is with ketchup and mayo!” Soon after, the Twitter user was bombarded with replies to his post.

Take a look at the tweets here.

Best way to eat biriyani is with ketchup and mayo 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UtDPpA6mve — Ali San 🇮🇷 (@TheSanPlanet) May 11, 2017

As much love as there was for this combo, it failed to appeal to most tweeple. Here are some of the reactions to his tweet.

@Mustidc @TheSanPlanet No way. As a biryani lover, I cant let this act represent the Indian aroma, we shall pass him to the Arabs. — Leilaabooo (@Leilaabooo) May 12, 2017

@TypicalSaleh @ra_neem_ @Leilaabooo @Mustidc @TheSanPlanet As a Bengali, we truly appreciate the offer but no one messes with our Biryani. We shall pass him to the Somalians. — Fatima (@FatimaHaitch) May 13, 2017

@TheSanPlanet Even the hungry kids in Africa can’t eat this. — Ali (@Aleyaqoob) May 12, 2017

@TheSanPlanet Uploading and sharing of blasphemous content on internet is a punishable offence. pic.twitter.com/hD3yivvhzO — Sheharyar Goraya (@goraya_) May 12, 2017

Over the past couple of months, this is the second time biryani has trended on Twitter. The last time it was when there was a huge debate on how biryani should be made. It had started when The Guardian – in good faith – published a recipe for the mixed rice dish, and that too a vegetarian version. “How to make the perfect vegetable biryani”, its tweet read. What happened next is one that made headlines. Including here!

Take a look: A veg biryani recipe is doing rounds on the Internet and non vegetarians call it ‘alternative fact’

So, what’s your take on these biryani debates? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd