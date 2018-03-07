Latest News

#BindiTwitter: Splashing colour and swag, women flood social media with bindi selfies

Women on Twitter are using the hashtag #BindiTwitter to share their selfies and support the bindi. Isn't it interesting to note how people come up with creative and innovative ways to add both humour and fun to social media?

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Updated: March 7, 2018 3:13 pm
BindiTwitter, #BindiTwitter, Bindi selfie #BindiTwitter, Women sharing selfies bindi, bindi selfie twitter, bindi fashion, Indian express, Indian express news #BindiTwitter: Twitter gets a desi touch with women sharing selfies of colourful bindis. (Source: Instagram)
Related News

In recent times, women-oriented hashtags have taken the spotlight on social media, and have made a statement in a big way. From the #MeToo campaign that gained popularity all across the world to the recent #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, which caught up in India after Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s statement, many such instances in the past have evoked positive reactions. Apart from circling around serious issues, some hashtags like the #NosePinTwitter or the #SuitTwitter added a tad bit of fun in the past as well. And now, the latest addition to the list is #BindiTwitter!

Women are sharing their selfies to flaunt their bindis on the Internet along with the hashtag. While we have not been able to verify the origin of the hashtag or the Twitter handle that started the trend, but it has been picked up by many young women on the networking website. Interestingly, those who are sharing the picture are also not too sure of the trend, but have joined in nonetheless. Here are some of the pictures and thoughts that were shared with the hashtag.

Adding humour to the hashtag, some men also joined the #BindiTwitter and shared their pictures too.

It is quite interesting to note that time and again, people come up with creative and innovative ways to add both humour and fun to social media. What do you think about #BindiTwitter? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Mar 07: Latest News