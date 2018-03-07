BindiTwitter: Splashing colour and swag, women flood social media with bindi selfies

#BindiTwitter: Twitter gets a desi touch with women sharing selfies of colourful bindis. (Source: Instagram) #BindiTwitter: Twitter gets a desi touch with women sharing selfies of colourful bindis. (Source: Instagram)

In recent times, women-oriented hashtags have taken the spotlight on social media, and have made a statement in a big way. From the #MeToo campaign that gained popularity all across the world to the recent #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, which caught up in India after Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s statement, many such instances in the past have evoked positive reactions. Apart from circling around serious issues, some hashtags like the #NosePinTwitter or the #SuitTwitter added a tad bit of fun in the past as well. And now, the latest addition to the list is #BindiTwitter!

Women are sharing their selfies to flaunt their bindis on the Internet along with the hashtag. While we have not been able to verify the origin of the hashtag or the Twitter handle that started the trend, but it has been picked up by many young women on the networking website. Interestingly, those who are sharing the picture are also not too sure of the trend, but have joined in nonetheless. Here are some of the pictures and thoughts that were shared with the hashtag.

Just found out that something called #BindiTwitter exists!! I don’t upload much of my face here but this is a good excuse to put up a selfie. pic.twitter.com/H4MG0Ycorj — Sukhnidh (@skhndh) March 4, 2018

Didn’t know #binditwitter is a thing!

I don’t put a lot of my face here but I could do a long thread of selfies in this tweet! pic.twitter.com/rk6pi1AMsz — Preeti Singh (@Singhpreeti_17) March 4, 2018

Give my bindi some attention #BindiTwitter pic.twitter.com/uGG2aEeC3c — A girl has no name. (@Happylilnerd_) March 4, 2018

If there is something called #BindiTwitter, it cannot exist without my picture. I mean, it can but you know what I mean. Bye. pic.twitter.com/RPCrHLnRDa — Shivani Bazaz (@shivanibazaz) March 6, 2018

#BindiTwitter Here comes my contribution to this trend cos I soo..oo.. ❤ bindi 😀 pic.twitter.com/uLdDbMWZqP — Sahana Bhattacharjee 💖 (@Sahana_Bh) March 5, 2018

Adding humour to the hashtag, some men also joined the #BindiTwitter and shared their pictures too.

It is quite interesting to note that time and again, people come up with creative and innovative ways to add both humour and fun to social media. What do you think about #BindiTwitter? Tell us in the comments below.

