Village panchayat asks man to pay Rs 20,000 for kissing a girl; she demands he must marry her

A young man was slapped with Rs 20,000 fine for kissing a girl without her consent in Bihar’s Ibrahimpur village in Begusarai district. According to a report by the Gulf News, the girl was on her way to her home when the man identified as Mohammad Irshad allegedly caught her and kissed her twice on her cheek.

Disturbed and humiliated by the incident the girl informed her parents about the matter. The concerned parents then took up the matter in the village panchayat.

On Wednesday (May 4) the members of the panchayat gathered and after hearing from both the parties asked the man to pay the penalty. Soon after the verdict, the youth’s family agreed to pay the compensation, but the girl rejected the money. Instead, she demanded that the accused must marry her to save her family and herself from ‘social stigma’.

“He [the accused] has earned me much disrepute in the society and he will have to marry me,” the girl said told the Gulf News. She added, “The boy will be free after paying the fine but who will marry me? The fine is just not acceptable to me.”

However, the man refused to comply with the girl’s wishes. The family of the girl has now approached the police and has even registered a case of molestation against the offender at the local police station. The police said that they are aware of the incident and investigating the case. “Suitable action will be taken after the investigation is over,” police assured.

