Latest News

Bihar Police claim rats finished missing alcohol; Twitterati left in splits

It was alleged that the rodents had invaded the 'Malkhana' (store) of the police stations and consumed a large quantity of the more than 900,000 litres of alcohol.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 8, 2017 1:08 pm
bihar police alcohol drank by rats, bihar police rats consume 9 lakh litres alcohol, bihar police claims rats consume alcohol, twitter reactions, bihar police bizarre rats drank alcohol, indian express, indian express news How believable do you think the claim that rodents are getting drunk is? (Source: MuditAg85/Twitter)

Reports on how rats wreaked havoc in Bihar by getting drunk on alcohol surfaced recently. The state police headquarters ordered an investigation into the matter with Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) SK Singhal even stating that they have asked Patna zonal IG to look into the issue. But it seems the bizarre factor of the news that the state probably has rats getting drunk has left the social media in splits. The Netizens, especially those on Twitter, took to expressing a chuckle or two over the news.

Sample some of the reactions here.

ALSO READ | Different kind of prison riot: Rodents in Bihar police stations guzzle banned liquor

It was alleged that the rodents had invaded the ‘Malkhana’ (store) of the police stations and consumed a large quantity of the more than 900,000 litres of alcohol that was seized by the police in the past 13 months, that includes both domestic as well as Indian Made Foreign Liqour (IMFL).

In November 2015, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced that alcohol would be banned in the state from April 1, 2016. However, when Manu Maharaj, a senior police officer in Patna investigated the claim and paid a surprise visit at the Police lines, he found two police officials Nirmal Singh and Shamsher Singh drunk. They have been remanded in judicial custody till May 18 after they were produced in the court of Judge of Special Excise Court Ravindra Nath Tripathi. Under the new Excise Act 2016, they have now been taken to Beur jail according to the court’s order.

Do you really buy the allegation on rodents? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 08: Latest News