Bihar Police claim rats finished missing alcohol; Twitterati left in splits

How believable do you think the claim that rodents are getting drunk is? (Source: MuditAg85/Twitter) How believable do you think the claim that rodents are getting drunk is? (Source: MuditAg85/Twitter)

Reports on how rats wreaked havoc in Bihar by getting drunk on alcohol surfaced recently. The state police headquarters ordered an investigation into the matter with Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) SK Singhal even stating that they have asked Patna zonal IG to look into the issue. But it seems the bizarre factor of the news that the state probably has rats getting drunk has left the social media in splits. The Netizens, especially those on Twitter, took to expressing a chuckle or two over the news.

Sample some of the reactions here.

Bihar Police says rats finished off more than 9 lakh litres of alcohol. Please don’t be surprised if you see rats doing naagin dance there. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 5, 2017

Rat baki…Hona hai jo, ho jane do…

Rats partying with 900000 litres of booze in just 1 district of #Bihar shows #prohibition never works. pic.twitter.com/cCTezNRpod — কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) May 5, 2017

@coolfunnytshirt Evidence submitted by Bihar Police in court for Rats drank the alcohol pic.twitter.com/S0gFqNyut6 — Mudit Agarwal (@muditag85) May 5, 2017

“Rats drunk 9 lacs litres of seized liqour” Bihar Police now searching for their “Chakhna Bills” to reimburse.#चूहे_बदनाम_हुए #BiharPolice — AG (@iAdarshGupta) May 5, 2017

Pee gaya chooha, saari whisky. Says spokesperson of Bihar Police, Mr @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/JTbVE9bUsg — लाट साहेब !!! (@noupdates) May 5, 2017

I don’t think rats drank the confiscated liquor. They’re better than that.

Wo daaru khareed ke peete honge. Unhe बिल bharna aata hai. — Mallikarjuna Kalika (@FieryGrilled) May 5, 2017

Scenes from Bihar where a drunk rat, unable to walk is carried home by his wife… pic.twitter.com/tCPm5uFNNm — Thought Gun (@ShootinThoughts) May 5, 2017

Bihar Police says rats finished off more than 9 lakh litres of alcohol. Please don’t be surprised if you see rats doing naagin dance there. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 5, 2017

ALSO READ | Different kind of prison riot: Rodents in Bihar police stations guzzle banned liquor

It was alleged that the rodents had invaded the ‘Malkhana’ (store) of the police stations and consumed a large quantity of the more than 900,000 litres of alcohol that was seized by the police in the past 13 months, that includes both domestic as well as Indian Made Foreign Liqour (IMFL).

In November 2015, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced that alcohol would be banned in the state from April 1, 2016. However, when Manu Maharaj, a senior police officer in Patna investigated the claim and paid a surprise visit at the Police lines, he found two police officials Nirmal Singh and Shamsher Singh drunk. They have been remanded in judicial custody till May 18 after they were produced in the court of Judge of Special Excise Court Ravindra Nath Tripathi. Under the new Excise Act 2016, they have now been taken to Beur jail according to the court’s order.

Do you really buy the allegation on rodents? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd