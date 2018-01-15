Shilpa Shinde’s the winner of Bigg Boss 11 finale, and Twitterati are overjoyed about the ‘deserving’ win

Bigg Boss 11 finale winner: Tweeple celebrated Shilpa Shinde’s victory on Bigg Boss 11 saying, “well deserved”. Bigg Boss 11 finale winner: Tweeple celebrated Shilpa Shinde’s victory on Bigg Boss 11 saying, “well deserved”.

After an excitement of three-and-half-months, Bigg Boss Season 11 came to an end as host Salman Khan announced Shilpa Shinde as its winner. With a lot of controversy, allegations, fights and tasks, it was up to Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to clinch the victory. And defeating Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta, it was a close fight between the two leading ladies of Indian television — Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Hina Khan and Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai star Shilpa Shinde.

The two popular faces and names from Indian households have locked horns in the show from the very beginning and many a time, followers and fans of both the divas launched scathing attacks at each other on social media.

Shilpa Shinde walks away with the title of Bigg Boss season 11. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FA86NCj5zM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

And after a journey of 15 long weeks, it was public who decided to crown their favourite star for fighting against all odds and winning hearts. Showering their love for their favourite stars, the wide fan base of the finalists kept rooting for them along with previous season winners and other popular TV stars as the finale played out on Sunday (January 14) evening, with a majority of Tweeple very sure that it would be Shinde who walks away with the title. And when finally the result was declared, it was raining praises and wishes for Shinde.

WHAT A JOURNEEEEEY. I AM BEYOND HAPPY. I HAVE NO WORDS. WHAT A GLORIOUS WOMAN. WHAT A DESERVING WINNER. I ADORE YOU SHILPA SHINDE, QUEEN OF MY HEART. ❤️❤️❤️💥💥💥 #ShilpaShinde #BiggBoss11Winner — A | Shilpa FTW 💥 (@Shilpuchichoo) January 14, 2018

Tears in my eyes…i never been this much nervous as today..but finally our Queen Shilpa Shinde won #BB11 #BiggBoss11Winner #BB11Finale — shubham chahal (@shubham__chahal) January 14, 2018

Congo Shilpa Shinde , u not only won the trophy but our hearts also. Hip hip hurray. — Manisha Jain (@Manisha82928774) January 14, 2018

#BB11Finale Congratulations gorgeous shilpa shinde..

True winner of big boss ..

And she make use of big boss show very well.

She showed herself her real character..

What a nice play… — Vishal Patil Pathade (@vipvishalkumar) January 14, 2018

And here again #ShilpaShinde winner and trending again on twitter. Love her hate her, but u can’t ignore her. Love shilpa shinde — Divesh Agarwal (@diveshhere) January 14, 2018

Congratulations Shilpa Shinde 💥 You deserve to win.. #BB11

.

Shilpa For The Win 🏆#BiggBoss11Finale — Aakash (@Aakash_Srkian) January 14, 2018

She deserved it from every perspective She deserved it all. @ShindeShilpaS

Shilpa Shinde #BiggBoss11 — Shahzeb Qureshi (@shahzef) January 14, 2018

Yayayyyyuy..!!! Shilpa Shinde you earned the Bigg Boss 11 title..!!! ✨✨✨ So So So Happy..!!! Kudos to you tigresss..!! 😘✨💃🏻 Adios Bigg Boss until next time..!! 🙌🏻 #BB11Finale #BiggBoss11Winner #BiggBoss11 #ShilpaShinde 👑🏆 — Valentina Chopra (@Valentinachopra) January 14, 2018

SHILPA SHINDE DID IT!!! She WON!!! Well deserved winning #BiggBoss11 — la la (@fineismine) January 14, 2018

Wow! What a great start of 2018. #BiggBoss11 was mindblowing. It’s gripping,authentic,entertaining, impactful & powerful. Shilpa u r too good. What a human you are! Claps for you. Bravo #ShilpaShinde 👏👏👏

💐💐💐💐💐💐💐#BB11Finale#BB11 #BigBoss11 winner #BigBoss11 — Sardar लल्लनटॉप खां (@apzpunk) January 14, 2018

Thank you Colors Bigg Boss for standing by the viewers and letting the most genuine and pure soul win this show. You have set an example that good always wins over evil. This is neither KKK nor MasterChef, only the person with good heart nd loved by masses wins BB11 WinnerShilpa — SHILPA SHINDE FOR THE WIN 💥💥 (@gregariousmona) January 14, 2018

Congratulations Shilpa! You were deserved to win and thanks to #BigBoss11 to give right judgement… Finally “burai ki har hui achai pe”… It kept my faith on god about good always wins 😍 Llloovee yyyoouu Shilpa 😘 mmuuwwaa😚 #ShilpaShindeWinningHearts #ShilpaShinde #Shilpians — Anita Prasad (@AnitaPr46984616) January 14, 2018

In the end good always Wins

Shilpa Shinde You Deserve it@ColorsTV @BiggBoss

Now I believe for life that ur show is fair and 100% depends on voting nothing else…Every Indians prayers came true Finally…@HerdHUSH @BeingSalmanKhan — be cool (@Becul18) January 14, 2018

Though, representing the voice of those who think the reality TV show is overrated and couldn’t wait for it to get over is this one tweet:

At the end the true winner are the ones who didn’t watch the show #BB11Finale — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 14, 2018

Oh well, till Bigg Boss Season 12 hits the screens and controls our lives yet again, we can take a bit of a breather.

