Supreme Crisis

Shilpa Shinde’s the winner of Bigg Boss 11 finale, and Twitterati are overjoyed about the ‘deserving’ win

Bigg Boss 11 finale winner is Shilpa Shinde, but long before the name was announced, Twitterati seemed confident that the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai actor would walk away with the title. No wonder that praises and congratulatory messages have been flooding for the "well deserved" winner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 15, 2018 1:27 am
bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde Bigg Boss 11 finale winner: Tweeple celebrated Shilpa Shinde’s victory on Bigg Boss 11 saying, “well deserved”.
After an excitement of three-and-half-months, Bigg Boss Season 11 came to an end as host Salman Khan announced Shilpa Shinde as its winner. With a lot of controversy, allegations, fights and tasks, it was up to Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to clinch the victory. And defeating Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta, it was a close fight between the two leading ladies of Indian television — Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Hina Khan and Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai star Shilpa Shinde.

The two popular faces and names from Indian households have locked horns in the show from the very beginning and many a time, followers and fans of both the divas launched scathing attacks at each other on social media.

And after a journey of 15 long weeks, it was public who decided to crown their favourite star for fighting against all odds and winning hearts. Showering their love for their favourite stars, the wide fan base of the finalists kept rooting for them along with previous season winners and other popular TV stars as the finale played out on Sunday (January 14) evening, with a majority of Tweeple very sure that it would be Shinde who walks away with the title. And when finally the result was declared, it was raining praises and wishes for Shinde.

Though, representing the voice of those who think the reality TV show is overrated and couldn’t wait for it to get over is this one tweet:

Oh well, till Bigg Boss Season 12 hits the screens and controls our lives yet again, we can take a bit of a breather.

