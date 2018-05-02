‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ trailer: Twitterati call Harshvardhan Kapoor ‘desi Deadpool + desi Iron Man’

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: This vigilante drama starring Harshvardhan Kapoor will hit the screens on May 25 this year (Source: Eros/YouTube) Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: This vigilante drama starring Harshvardhan Kapoor will hit the screens on May 25 this year (Source: Eros/YouTube)

The trailer of Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is out, and it seems to have hit the right chord with people on the Internet. The 3-minute long clip presents the premise of the film and also shows glimpses of the superhero with no power. Directed by Vikaramditya Motwane, the clip also presents some laughs and intriguing plot twists.

Quite evidently, the protagonist — much like all superheroes — stands up for the right and challenges the wrong. In this film, Joshi takes a stand against corruption and is trying to bring about a change. This vigilante drama will hit the screens on May 25 this year and is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

Not seen the trailer yet? Watch the video here.

ALSO READ | Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan Kapoor is the new superhero in town

The trailer has impressed many on social media. While some are calling Kapoor the “desi Deadpool + desi Tony Stark,” others were pleasantly surprised to see the trailer. “Didn’t expect much but the trailer is surprisingly good. Damn, looking forward,” while another wrote, “#BhaveshJoshiSuperhero piques the anticipation for film lover in me. It has got all the things going in its favour: a rustic actor who feels believable, dialogues which feel bang on, sharp editing which hopefully means sharp screenplay and a director who knows change. Excited.”

#BhaveshJoshiSuperhero Desi Deadpool + Desi Tony Stark. — Biswatosh Sinha (@biswatosh) May 2, 2018

I didn’t expect much, but this looks surprisingly EPIC! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero Especially love these comic style posters.👌❤️ Also, ‘Corruption is Shit. And Shit Stinks” YESSSS BAWWS 💯 http://t.co/7uD0RtzMud — Sumaiya. (@SumaiyaPatwari) May 2, 2018

Superhero without any super power! #BhaveshJoshiSuperHero Trailer looks interesting… http://t.co/tLGkg59Mqh — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) May 2, 2018

Didn’t expect much but the trailer is surprisingly good. Damn, looking forward. 🔥 #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero — Phalin (@PhalinShah) May 2, 2018

#BhaveshJoshiSuperhero piques the anticipation for film lover in me. It has got all the things going in its favour: a rustic actor who feels believable, dialogues which feel bang on, sharp editing which hopefully means sharp screenplay and a director who knows change. Excited. 👍 — Bhavdeep Singh Chadha (@Bhavdeepnama) May 2, 2018

Whether it get a ‘HIT’ tag or ‘FLOP’ , I am gona appreciate their effort. 🙏🙏🙏 #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero #VikramadityaMotwane — Changed Aloknath (@ChangedAloknath) May 2, 2018

Praising Kapoor’s performance in the film, Motwane had earlier told IANS, “He is such a passionate actor and person. I had a great time. I am really excited about the film. It turned out really well.” Apart from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Kapoor is also working on the biopic of Abhinav Bindra.

What did you think about the trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd