Bharat Bandh: Twitterati condemn vandalism; say, ‘Violence not acceptable’

As the protest during Bharat Bandh grew out of control, political leaders urged people to maintain peace and resolve the matter in accordance with law. Tweeple, on the other hand, slammed those resorting to violent means and condemned the violence and loss of innocent lives.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 2, 2018 8:22 pm
bharat bandh, bharat bandh news, sc st bharat bandh, bharat bandh 2018, bharat bandh violence, dalit protest, sc st act, supreme court sc act, india news, bharat bandh up protest, bharat bandh gawlior, bhara bandh deaths, indian express A bike set on fire by a group of protesters during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Act, in Meerut on Monday. (Source: PTI)
The Bharat Bandh on April 2 quickly escalated and turned violent leading to deaths and the imposition of Section 144 in various parts of the country. The call for an all-India bandh on Monday by various Dalit organisations was to protest against the Supreme Court’s order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Although the central government filed a review petition at the apex court underlining that the Centre and BJP were committed to the welfare of the SCs and STs. However, SC refused to hold an urgent hearing of a petition seeking review of its verdict that laid down stringent ‘safeguards’ before registering a case under the Act.

Protesters began pelting stones and vandalising properties across various states most in north India. Agitators blocked several trains in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh affecting railway services. In Madhya Pradesh, four persons were killed and several others, including policemen, were injured in a scuffle. Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior and around 450 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh.

As the protest grew out of control, political leaders urged people to maintain peace and resolve the matter in accordance with law. Tweeple, on the other hand, slammed those resorting to violent means and condemned the violence and loss of innocent lives.

The apex court had earlier ruled that the arrest of an accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not mandatory and a recourse to coercive action would be taken only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by a competent authority. Unhappy with the move All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations that represent nearly 150 organisations called for a strike.

