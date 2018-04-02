Bharat Bandh: Twitterati condemn vandalism; say, ‘Violence not acceptable’

A bike set on fire by a group of protesters during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Act, in Meerut on Monday. (Source: PTI) A bike set on fire by a group of protesters during ‘Bharat Bandh’ call given by Dalit organisations against the alleged ‘dilution’ of Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Act, in Meerut on Monday. (Source: PTI)

The Bharat Bandh on April 2 quickly escalated and turned violent leading to deaths and the imposition of Section 144 in various parts of the country. The call for an all-India bandh on Monday by various Dalit organisations was to protest against the Supreme Court’s order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Although the central government filed a review petition at the apex court underlining that the Centre and BJP were committed to the welfare of the SCs and STs. However, SC refused to hold an urgent hearing of a petition seeking review of its verdict that laid down stringent ‘safeguards’ before registering a case under the Act.

Protesters began pelting stones and vandalising properties across various states most in north India. Agitators blocked several trains in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh affecting railway services. In Madhya Pradesh, four persons were killed and several others, including policemen, were injured in a scuffle. Section 144 has been imposed in Gwalior and around 450 people were detained in Uttar Pradesh.

As the protest grew out of control, political leaders urged people to maintain peace and resolve the matter in accordance with law. Tweeple, on the other hand, slammed those resorting to violent means and condemned the violence and loss of innocent lives.

Dear SC/ST’s, you are the respected citizens of this country. The Constitution of India has given you more than that you deserve. We agree that injustice has been caused to you. You wish to declare #BharatBandh that is ok. Bt no 1 has the right to create acts of violence. — Purvansh Sharma (@purvansh_sharma) April 2, 2018

In democracy everyone has the right to protest but violence is not acceptable. #SC and #ST concern on #SCSTAct is acceptable but damage to public property and violence is not the part of peaceful protest. #protest #BharatBandh #BharatBandh #SCSTActReview — shahid qureshi (@citiznshahid) April 2, 2018

#BharatBandh i am sc categeory but this is not a acceptable govt should take a strong action against who doing a violence and burns buses and cars — Surya (@beingsurya321) April 2, 2018

Violence , vandalising public property in any kind of agitation is not acceptable in democracy. Your demand may or may not be justifiable but this act in pretence of protest is against the spirit of democracy and moreover of Humanity.#BharatBandh — Anubhav Kumar Mishra (@iam_anubhav) April 2, 2018

I support #BharatBandh but I don’t support violence in the name of protest .. these protesters should learn from those farmers who had marched from Nashik to Mumbai without disrupting the peace . — Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) April 2, 2018

Supreme court just issued some guidelines so that SC/ST act cannot be misused, but some goons are misleading common people and trying to create unrest for their own gains #BharatBandh — Shivanshu Tiwari (@ShivanshuTiwa12) April 2, 2018

Who are these people? Where do they come from? Why do they kill, destroy, loot, burn? Who leads them? What’s their ideology? To me they are nothing less thay rioters or goons. Havent we learnt from the #MaharashtraFarmersMarch #BharatBandh — Rashmi Virag (@RashmiVirag) April 2, 2018

I do not support #BharatBandh as the protesters are indulged in violence. They have no right to damage public and private properties. I will assume these violent protesters as goons and hooligans. They should have learned a little bit from the farmers strike in Maharashtra. — BIRABAR NANDA (@brknanda) April 2, 2018

👉1 Dead,Many Injured

👉Buses Burned

👉Railway Tracks Destroyed

👉Shops Vandalised

👉Exam Postponed

👉1000s Of Productive Hrs Wasted In Traffic Jams & Shutdown How Long Will These Goons Be Allowed To Waste Our Resources Under The Veil Of #BharatBandh? Who’s Going To Pay For It? — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) April 2, 2018

Feels sorry for this Kid . What did he do? Is this what Ambedkar wanted ?

I wish he was alive to see. These are not protestors. These are goons thugs criminals being given license to run riot in the streets. People need to wake up and see who is the real enemy#BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/2DZM2vhu0C — Deathpool (@PM_Of_The_State) April 2, 2018

Are these teachings of Ambedkar? No..Is this a protest of ‘suppressed society’? No..this is political greed of few losers which on the name of #BharatBandh is disturbing the peace & harmony of the nation. pic.twitter.com/OnKDMqjBy2 — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) April 2, 2018

It is horrifying when you are inside your train to reach your destination for regular business, and outside you see is some hooligans thinking they can do a better job by standing against the judiciary. Stop violence. Protest peacefull. #BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/luucIWV4gQ — Gagan Bajaj (@Gaganbajajindia) April 2, 2018

The apex court had earlier ruled that the arrest of an accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is not mandatory and a recourse to coercive action would be taken only after preliminary inquiry and sanction by a competent authority. Unhappy with the move All India Confederation of SC/ST organisations that represent nearly 150 organisations called for a strike.

