Follow Us:
Monday, May 28, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News

‘Beti bachao roti banwao’: Regressive campaign gets massively criticised on Twitter

A new wall graffiti can be seen that is going viral on social media owing to its regressive content. Several people on social media are putting up photos of the wall graffiti and criticising it. In its bid to protect girls, the message reads, "Kaise khaoge unke haath ki rotiya, jab paida hone nahi doge betiyan."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2018 9:40:21 pm
beti bachao, roti banao, beti bachao roti bana, beti bachao campaign, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news, This campagn that urges people to save women so that they can make ‘roti’ has raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: @Perestroika/Twitter)
Related News

Almost all us are aware of beti bachao, beti padhao, a campaign initiated by the Government of India that intends to raise awareness about the welfare of women. While the campaign has been appreciated much, a new wall graffiti can be seen that is going viral on social media owing to its regressive content. Several people on social media are putting up photos of the wall graffiti and criticising it. In its bid to protect girls, the message reads, “Kaise khaoge unke haath ki rotiya, jab paida hone nahi doge betiyan.”

This has attracted the ire of people on social media. Many have condemned it without mincing words. While one wrote, Beti bachao, Kaam pe lagao, Roti sekao. Make your own rotis, fool,” another wrote, “Which primitive minded idiot made this? Beti is not a roti maker! Paint it on your face.”

One wrote, “We need purification of thoughts in terms of beti and roti as well. Such rubbish murals for beti bachao and roti banwao,” while another added, ”Beti bachao beti badhao” this seems to be getting converted into “Beti bachao Roti sikvao” why we people think too much? It’s humorous that after a lot of struggle and sacrifices ‘people’ remained there from where they began. Akhir kab tak ?”

Female infanticide is one of the most rampant problems in India and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the same and protect girls. However, such a campaign or a message is not only regressive but also does a great disservice to feminism.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now