2017 Rewind: 10 times celebrities SPOKE UP on social issues on social media

Here are the celebrities who shed light on socially relevant issues in 2017. (Source: File Photo/Twitter) Here are the celebrities who shed light on socially relevant issues in 2017. (Source: File Photo/Twitter)

The year 2017 brought about a revolutionary change with powerful social media movements such as #MeToo and the ‘No GST’ stand on sanitary pads, as well as with the collective uproar over major controversies such as the Padmavati protests or the lynching of Junaid Khan and the murder of a child in his school. While Tweeple are more often than not ready to unleash their opinions on social media, many celebrities have also taken to networking websites to publicly address social and political issues.

From Twinkle Khanna to Renuka Shahane and from Sophie Turner to Mallika Dua, here are 10 such celebrities who expressed their opinions on socially relevant issues and set an example through social media this year.

Twinkle Khanna’s ‘No GST’ stand on sanitary pads

Twinkle Khanna shed light on the problems faced by Indian women due to menstruation and sanitary napkin rates. While it may be connected with her husband Akshay Kumar’s movie and her home production PadMan might also play a role, but the logic is fairly solid.

But, that’s not all. The author of Mrs Funnybones has been quite vocal about many other issues too — from her tweet on Right to Privacy and Triple Talaq to her morning walk that went ‘down the toilet‘ and shut down a troll with the hashtag #MarriedNotBranded!

Sophie Turner’s Twitter thread for ‘Stranger Things’ actor Finn Wolfhard

‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner chose to speak in support of ‘Stranger Things’ child actor Finn Wolfhard after fans accused him of being rude as he did not stop and talk to his fans who were waiting outside his hotel. Questioning the ‘adults’, she wrote, “Is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then is offended when the CHILD doesn’t stop.”

Damn… seeing fully grown adults wait outside the ‘Stranger Things’ kids’ hotels etc , and then abuse them when they don’t stop for them… — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Mallika Dua’s post about sexual harassment with #MeToo

Mallika Dua, on her Facebook post shared how she was sexually harassed at the age of seven in a car. “I was 7. My sister was 11. His hands went everywhere inside my skirt and on my sister’s back,” she wrote. Later, she added, her father “dislocated” the person’s jaw with his “bare hands”.

When Sonam Kapoor slammed Sri Sri’s view on homosexuality

Speaking at JNU, while responding to a student, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that being homosexual is a “tendency” that “may change” later. His comment and opinion on the topic did not seem to go down well with actor Sonam Kapoor, who took to social media to express her anger and views. In a series of tweets she slammed the spiritual guru and also explained what she understood of homosexuality.

Homosexuality is not a ‘tendency’ it’s something you are born as and is absolutely NORMAL. To tell someone you can change is irresponsible. — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 14, 2017

Renuka Shahane’s thought-provoking posts on Facebook

Actor Renuka Shahane, who is known to often take to social media to take a stand on social and political issues, joined the many who raised their voices to bring the school to accountability and ensure safety of children. Evidently disturbed and shocked, Shahane, also a mother, asked — “How do we make things safe for our kids?” She numbered down all the discrepancies and security lapses on the part of the school which resulted in this horrific incident.

In the wake of the #NotInMyName protests, Shahane, who is popular for her strong opinions on social media, also posted a long message on Facebook. Opposing the Padmavati protests, Shahane wrote, “Did anybody seriously think that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would make a film not celebrating Rajput valour?

Gautam Gambhir’s tweet on the national anthem debate

Spilling his views on the controversial issue, Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The left-handed batsman wondered how tough it was to stand for the national anthem for less than a minute. His question was for all those who stand in long queues outside restaurants and clubs but do not have the patience to stand up while the national anthem is being played.

Standin n waitin outsid a club:20 mins.Standin n waitin outsid favourite restaurant 30 mins.Standin for national anthem: 52 secs. Tough? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 27, 2017

Abhay Deol’s stand against fairness creams

Abhay Deol took to Facebook to call out Bollywood actors’ endorsement of fairness creams. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Sonam Kapoor, he minced no words as he pointed out exactly how Bollywood — that has an immense influence on the people of the country — have often thought it was okay to endorse fair skin colour.



TV actor Sulagna Chatterjee’s post against casting couch

Sharing the screenshot of a conversation with an agent asking her to compromise for a project, television actor Sulagna Chatterjee elaborated how she has never been offered anything on these lines by topmost A-listers but it is the middlemen who tend to exploit the situation and use casting couch.

Badho Bahu actor Rytasha Rathore on fat-shaming and gender equality

Rytasha Rathore, who essays the role of Badho in the serial Badho Bahu was fat shamed by people. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook) Rytasha Rathore, who essays the role of Badho in the serial Badho Bahu was fat shamed by people. (Source: Humans of Bombay/Facebook)

Rytasha Rathore, who essays the pivotal role of Komal Lakhan Singh Ahlawat in the serial recently shared how she had to face criticism for her weight and how sexist the television industry, much like other work spaces, is. Sharing an incident, she revealed how her hairdresser was relentlessly persuaded by a stalker and how the 21-year-old finally quit her job out of her fear while the boy continued as of nothing had happened.

When Shabana Azmi questioned the CBFC for sending back Padmavati‘s application

Shabana Azmi Shabana Azmi

Taking to Twitter, Shabana Azmi raised questions over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sending back the application for the certification of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus and also urged others to stand together in this time of crisis. “#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?” the actor asked on the microblogging site.

The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavatihttp://t.co/VckVB5yRJp — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd