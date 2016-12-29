2016’s social media stars: These hilarious tweets by Rishi Kapoor prove why he ruled Twitter this year

Rishi Kapoor knows how to tickle funny bones. (Source: Rishi Kapoor/ Twitter) Rishi Kapoor knows how to tickle funny bones. (Source: Rishi Kapoor/ Twitter)

Amid all the disappointments and sadness that gripped us in 2016, there were some pushing in all the daily dose of humour to balance our sanity. Of those, one of the prominent names in the social media sphere is that of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

The veteran has tickled our funny bone with his hilarious and punny tweets all through the year on numerous occasions and we must say, not films but his tweets, were the biggest blockbusters on the virtual world. Certainly, he gave hits after hits and people were left ROFL-ing.

Though there were times when his tone was a tad bit serious (as it should), but overall he has proved to be an entertainer off-screen and in the digital space. Even when he decided to give it back to haters, he did it in style.

From his tweets about Zara’s ripped jeans collection, when the acting legend just could not gulp down the idea of the brand’s sense of clothing to his latest about the label of a hard drink brand, or the time he literally tied Rakhee, he never ceased to amuse his followers. And if indigenous tweets were not enough, he kept sharing gifs and memes of the most bizarre and the hilarious kind that left Twitterati in splits! Not to forget many a time he took a dig at himself too. Yes, he’s nothing if not fair.

Well, let us warn you if you are travelling while reading this, take care not to snort with laughter. Here are some of our favourites from Rishi Kapoor’s collection, which prove why is a social media rock star.

Take a look at some of his best tweets from 2016:

Auto corrector kya hota hai? I typed “Married” it corrected to “Martyred” then in Hindi I typed “Shaadi” it made it “Shaheed” Smart phones?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 16, 2016

Visual for tying “Rakhee”. Enjoy sisters! pic.twitter.com/v0XO359hbv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2016

Cyrus Mistry got the shortest firing letter ever. Just a blank letterhead that said “Tata” pic.twitter.com/aDsezGc1qZ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 25, 2016

Onions in a mesh bag! pic.twitter.com/YXCXPJV3iN — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2016

Buy two get one begging bowl free. Sale at Zara’s pic.twitter.com/keoWmlbw70 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2016

Think. Went to a”fancy dress party”as a chicken.Met a girl made as an egg.We got going!A life long question was answered.It was the chicken! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 19, 2016

👏 This is what I meant J2. Pun intended as in-When my watch is stuck between 2 and 2.30,it’s a DO or DHAI situation http://t.co/sPL84UnuYK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2016

YYYYOOOQWWLLLLLL!!! Johnnie Walker Black Label goes “white”after demonetisation???? Naahheennnnnn😪Reham Jahanpanah Reham! pic.twitter.com/dSXcOZba6J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 27, 2016

In Delhi with HarperCollins slave drivers making me do overtime.Couldn’t imagine sat at Spicy Duck for five hours after lunch correcting lol http://t.co/e8eUJXH6m8 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 11, 2016

A rare sight that exists today in the digital age. Hum film actor thea, aaj ke bachche Digital actor hain?? Alas the shutters are closed! pic.twitter.com/t5LjbzIPrE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 20, 2016

The soul of India is now called ATMa…….. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 30, 2016

In what state the states are at which time to speak! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/VVU0u3iPLI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 6, 2016

I am a fan of this fly called Flyflu I have downloaded her picture.Jaise aap bhi kissi favourite star ki karte hain http://t.co/gCBBEAiNyf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2016

Easy lesson to get Michael Jackson’s walk right! pic.twitter.com/bHBPNIwsi5 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2016

Loved this film!Rumour has it that the sequel to “Sully” is about a Parsi Pilot who landed his flight on a ship. It’s called “Sully Boatey” — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2016

Indian Banks,Kingfisher and Government are absolutely wrong. Their man not in UK. He is in retribution serving term! pic.twitter.com/0iqluL5fQR — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 26, 2016

Just for Laughs.😃Punjabi father to his son- “No Puttarji, George Clooney is not a Housing Complex in New Delhi” — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2016

Arnab mentioned Mukesh Khanna’s name and suddenly there was sunlight.Shaktiman wore his dark glasses to answer.Times Now has sunshine at 9pm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2016

Think. Jo naam badalne chaiyen,un par amal naheen kar rahen hain! Koi “Udta” hua cheez badalna chahte hain. “Punjab” expose ho jayega na lol — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 7, 2016

Remember the song-“Kahin pe nighaen kahin pe nishana” from the 1956 film “CID”sung by Shamshad Begumji?How apt lol ! pic.twitter.com/pR0g4pEwGy — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 7, 2016

Colour Blind? No!”Holi Festival” Ad or perhaps Colors TV should adopt him as a mascot! Rang biranga fashion! pic.twitter.com/npDP3WIl1J — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 10, 2016

Think we’ve left out some? Tell us in comments below.

