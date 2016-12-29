Trending News

2016’s social media stars: These hilarious tweets by Rishi Kapoor prove why he ruled Twitter this year

From his comment on Zara's ripped jeans collection to his hilarious tweet on Rakhee, you can't miss these.

Published:December 29, 2016 5:21 pm
rishi kapoor, best of 2016, 2016 best tweets, rishi kapoor tweets, rishi kapoor funny tweets, 2016 funny tweets rishi kapoor, trending news, entertainment news, viral news, latest news Rishi Kapoor knows how to tickle funny bones. (Source: Rishi Kapoor/ Twitter)

Amid all the disappointments and sadness that gripped us in 2016, there were some pushing in all the daily dose of humour to balance our sanity. Of those, one of the prominent names in the social media sphere is that of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

The veteran has tickled our funny bone with his hilarious and punny tweets all through the year on numerous occasions and we must say, not films but his tweets, were the biggest blockbusters on the virtual world. Certainly, he gave hits after hits and people were left ROFL-ing.

Though there were times when his tone was a tad bit serious (as it should), but overall he has proved to be an entertainer off-screen and in the digital space. Even when he decided to give it back to haters, he did it in style.

From his tweets about Zara’s ripped jeans collection, when the acting legend just could not gulp down the idea of the brand’s sense of clothing to his latest about the label of a hard drink brand, or the time he literally tied Rakhee, he never ceased to amuse his followers. And if indigenous tweets were not enough, he kept sharing gifs and memes of the most bizarre and the hilarious kind that left Twitterati in splits! Not to forget many a time he took a dig at himself too. Yes, he’s nothing if not fair.

Well, let us warn you if you are travelling while reading this, take care not to snort with laughter. Here are some of our favourites from Rishi Kapoor’s collection, which prove why is a social media rock star.

Take a look at some of his best tweets from 2016:

Think we’ve left out some? Tell us in comments below.

