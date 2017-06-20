Bengaluru traffic cop stops President’s convoy to let ambulance pass; wins hearts and reward too

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news, with some saying that what the officer did was to be expected and should not be hailed as an achievement, while others lauded the policeman’s decision. (Source: Twitter) Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news, with some saying that what the officer did was to be expected and should not be hailed as an achievement, while others lauded the policeman’s decision. (Source: Twitter)

A policeman’s job in India is not an easy one. And though the police force is there to protect and help the citizens of this country – and they do so as well – there are times when they find themselves in a fix when dealing with VIPs. How many times have we seen policemen and women being hauled up for not giving preferential treatment to a bureaucrat or politician and the incident being caught on camera. Well, such problems don’t stop these lawmen from doing their duty, and one such example was of a Bengaluru traffic police officer, who stopped the President’s convoy so that an ambulance could pass through.

Traffic police sub-inspector ML Nijalingappa, who was deployed at Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle on Saturday (June 17), has won hearts in the city and on social media alike for making way for an ambulance even as a convoy of the President of India was to pass through a busy junction. According to an ANI report, the Bengaluru Police later announced a reward for the policeman for making way for an ambulance during the convoy movement of President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the city for the inauguration of Metro’s Green Line.

Mukherjee’s convoy was headed towards the Raj Bhavan when Nijalingappa is said to have spotted an ambulance trying to make its a way towards a private hospital near HAL. The sub-inspector directed his colleagues to help the ambulance travel through the traffic-heavy road.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic East Division, Bengaluru City, Abhei Goyal later took to Twitter to praise the officer’s presence of mind.

PSI Sh Nijlingappa is rewarded for deftly allowing the ambulance before the 1st citizen of India. @blrcitytraffic gives way to ??, do you? pic.twitter.com/KoI2nap14N — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) June 18, 2017

Praveen Sood, the Commissioner of Police, tweeted, “The policeman who took such initiative to be rewarded. Well done!”

The policeman who took such initiative to be rewarded. Well done! @AddlCPTraffic ???? http://t.co/GJhFVBrAap — Praveen Sood IPS (@CPBlr) June 18, 2017

Someone even shared a video of the incident.

Twitter has been buzzing with reactions to the news, with some saying that what the officer did was to be expected and should not be hailed as an achievement, while others lauded the policeman’s decision.

Glad to hear but giving an ambulance priority over politicians is a basic expectation not an achievement. — M (@MBR_29) June 17, 2017

in theory yes….but in the Indian context this is HUGE decision for a policeman to make…must be recognized and encouraged. — Sarat Shanmukh (@SaratShanmukh) June 18, 2017

BTPs thinking has changed.high time people start respecting the police — Sandeep Shirolkar (@sjshirolkar) June 17, 2017

Good trend.But why should there be a preferential treatment for politicians.They wil understand common man’s woes only when stuck in traffic — Ramnath (@Ramnath_Kamat) June 18, 2017

