Bengaluru policewoman breastfeeds abandoned baby; Twitterati salute the ‘mother’

Wednesday, June 06, 2018
Bengaluru city police constable Archana, who had just recently given birth, took the baby and fed him, following which he let out a cry, which filled everyone at the station with joy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2018 5:13:21 pm
bengaluru city police, bengaluru police woman, bengaluru city police woman breastfeeds, bengaluru policewoman breastfeeds child, bengaluru Twitter, Indian express, Indian express news Bengaluru City Police’s Facebook and Twitter accounts also promptly appreciated Archana’s show of motherhood. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
In an act of a sublime motherly love, a Bengaluru City policewoman breastfed an infant, who was found abandoned in the bushes recently. According to a report by The News Minute, police constable Archana, who had just recently given birth, took the baby and fed him, following which he let out a cry, which filled everyone at the station with joy. Her selfless act of love and protection has subsequently garnered praise on social media.

Bengaluru City Police’s Facebook and Twitter handles also promptly appreciated Archana’s selfless act. Reportedly, the newborn was found abandoned inside a plastic bag near a building in Doddathaguru’s Celebrity layout. The Electronics City police rescued the baby after being alerted. “It was devastating to see him abandoned like that. His umbilical cord was hanging around his neck and there was blood all over his body. The hospital had not even bothered to clean the baby,” assistant sub-inspector of police in Electronics City, R Nagesh, said.

Four police officials then took the baby to a nursing home, where he was treated for free. But it worried them that the baby, despite being in a safe environment and away from neonatal hazards, was quiet. Soon after, Archana took the baby aside and fed him, following which his shriek sent waves of comfort inside the station.

Here are a few responses Archana’s act garnered on social media.

Heartwarming, isn’t it?!

