Bengaluru Police’s witty tweets on road safety are winning hearts

Remember how Mumbai Police’s Twitter page uses puns and witty posts to keep reminding people about the rules? It seems, Bengaluru Police has taken a leaf from the latter’s book and are coming up with funny and informative tweets to garner people’s attention. While we have often faced difficulties taking our grievances to the public sectors, social media has now proven to be a useful tool bridging gap. A quick glance through Bengaluru police’s Twitter page will show you how extremely creative they are, while looking into people’s problems.

Sample some of these here.

There are 3 cars & a pedestrian crossing the road, but you can’t see that. Our point exactly! Don’t drink & drive, Its never worth it. pic.twitter.com/zeRTz2oFgb — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 15, 2017

There is already enough stress in life. Everyone wants to go home. Be calm. Dont add more pressure. Avoid #roadrage Be in your lane pic.twitter.com/9WNhYMhpxK — DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) April 5, 2017

From ‘Don’t drink and drive’ to ‘don’t overspeed’ — we come across these statutory warnings every now and then on the roads. But the Twitter page has come up with witty ways to get people’s attention, and they sure seem to be successful at it.

You know it can kill you but you do it anyway. Happy Fool’s Day. If you’re gonna drink & drive tonite, we’ll crash your party before you do. pic.twitter.com/PcWCQqhCI9 — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 1, 2017

Clearly, administration through social media seems to be becoming a trend-setter, with even External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu — among others, often taking to social media, precisely Twitter, when it comes to reaching out to people and addressing their problems. Just like Swaraj and Prabhu, the Mumbai Police too, is often lauded and praised for their timely assistance on social media. With Bengaluru Police now catching up despite being among the first to get on to social media, it seems there is an interactive way to go about in bettering our governance system, and we aren’t complaining!

