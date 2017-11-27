Bengaluru Police’s no honking message with Lord of the Rings reference gets thumbs up from Tweeple

Highlighting there is no point of honking at a traffic signal when the light is red they tickled our funnybone to pass on the important message. (Source: Twitter) Highlighting there is no point of honking at a traffic signal when the light is red they tickled our funnybone to pass on the important message. (Source: Twitter)

Like their counterparts in Mumbai, Bengaluru police also seems to have learnt the art of being quirky while conveying the message with ease. After many TV shows and series from Netflix, Bengaluru Police tickled our funny bone with an iconic reference from Lord of the Rings to pass an important message about honking.

Making it clear that unnecessary honking at a red light is not cool, they used the reference of the ‘Horn of Gondor’. The iconic war-horn that Boromir played by Sean Bean, carried with him during the events in Fellowship of the Ring.

“Unless you’re summoning your troops, no matter how loud you honk at the red signal, the traffic will simply not move,” the Bengaluru City Police wrote on Twitter urging people to say no to honking. With two images, of what you think vs what you really look like, the social media managers of the cops used one photo of gallant Boromir and another of a cartoon blowing a horn.

Unless you’re summoning your troops, no matter how loud you honk at the red signal, the traffic will simply not move. #NoHonkingMonday pic.twitter.com/g1SHmDb6qs — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 27, 2017

In the film, the horn was heard during the Skirmish at Amon Hen prior to Boromir’s death. so while he looked a daring hero, the cartoon is not exactly a someone we would hope to be. Tweeple were left in splits seeing the comparison and lauded them for their interesting campaign, while others suggested a few measures to deal with the situation.

Haha classic :-) — Karteek Joshi (@karteekjoshi) November 27, 2017

Super 👍👌👌 — Thriveni BS (@drthrivenibs) November 27, 2017

When the red light 🚦 is on there should be a person in white beard shouting “You shall not pass”. — Sourav Singh Digari (@thedigaritweet) November 27, 2017

You should fine those who honk on the roads. And also fine those with loud horns in their vehicles. — gitanjali warrier (@geetwarrier) November 27, 2017

Why don’t you take some strict action against unnecessary honking and usage of high beam on the road? Especially with small roads of Bangalore, both causes road rage. Sign boards of no high beam n honking can be placed on roads to create awareness at least. — Ramesh Singh (@rock33_34) November 27, 2017

We are so used to the noise that when we visit a foreign country, we feel that we have gone deaf — S.Anand (@docdiablo23) November 27, 2017

Unfortunately, most of the people that honk aren’t really on Twitter. — Omar (@omariskamal) November 27, 2017

And this is no the only #NoHonking message that has got thumbs up from the Twitterati. There earlier punny tweets too garnered lot of support from the users on the micro-blogging site.

Reckon honking would help you reach your destination faster? No. It doesn’t. #NoHonkingMonday pic.twitter.com/0GidJxIQPy — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) November 13, 2017

