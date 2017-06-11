Bengaluru Police gave Twitterati a witty and important puzzle to solve and people loved it!

What do you think it’s trying to say? (Source: Bengaluru City Police‏/ Twitter) What do you think it’s trying to say? (Source: Bengaluru City Police‏/ Twitter)

We have quite a knack for doing things that we are asked not to do and vice versa. Despite multiple warnings, we take traffic rules and safety measures lightly, don’t we? So, the Bengaluru City Police decided not to preach, and instead found a witty and wonderful way for people to figure things out for themselves.

The city police, whose social media wing has proved its mettle many a time earlier, was back on Sunday with a quirky exercise and people loved it.

Posting a witty puzzle on their Twitter handle, the cops asked, “On a scale of 1-10 for how ignorant you’re when you don’t care for your life, you’re an ELEVEN. [SIC]” And then asked Tweeple to decode it: “What do you think it’s trying to say?”

We shall, not tell you the answer as it would kill all the fun! No cheating, please!

What do you think its trying to say? On a scale of 1-10 for how ignorant you’re when you dont care for your life, you’re an ELEVEN. pic.twitter.com/gKVS2NmmSh — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) June 11, 2017

Twitterati loved the puzzle and applauded the cops for their social-media friendly posts, but this is not the first occasion.

The Bengaluru City Police has proved time and again that they are TV series buffs like us and have taken out clips from Game of Thrones to Narcos to teach us valuable lessons. In fact, for their Narcos-inspired message, Netflix India too was highly impressed.

With time, cops around the world have proved how cool and trendy law enforcement officials can be. And in India, Mumbai Police and Bengaluru City Police certainly give tough competition to each other. Taking a leaf from their social media campaign, Nagpur Police too joined the list with their AIB-Irrfan Khan message and it gained a lot of attraction online.

