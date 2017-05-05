Bengaluru Police makes Game of Thrones’ references on Twitter and people are loving it

Ever thought Game of Thrones will have anything to do with road safety? (Source: Bengaluru Police/Twitter) Ever thought Game of Thrones will have anything to do with road safety? (Source: Bengaluru Police/Twitter)

When it comes to social media savagery, Bengaluru and Mumbai Police Twitter accounts have often proved their mettle. From puns to puzzles, there’s little that is not up their social media teams’ sleeves that will not amaze you. If their recent tweets are to go by, then it seems Bengaluru Police Twitter team knows their pop culture well and have now got down to make some witty Game of Thrones’ references.

Thought we have come across instructions and rules issued by the police and other officials about road safety, Bengaluru police’s tweets have been garnering a lot more attention. With a reference to Jon Snow, who ‘knows nothing’ and a hilarious ‘transition from jaywalkers to white walkers’, the Twitter account has sure been winning people on Twitter.

Here are the tweets.

Of course, with an impressive pop culture knowledge quotient, it would have been surprising had anybody not noticed the tweets. Here are some of the reactions they garnered on Twitter.

Earlier, Mumbai Police joined in the Baahubali craze with their tweets, as they also managed to send across the message of road safety. Bengaluru Police Twitter showed their up-to-date social media presence by tweeting a viral picture of a snake lying camouflaged among dried leaves to send the message— “Be aware of online fraudsters.”

