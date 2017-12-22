Top News

Bengaluru Police celebrates their 1 million followers milestone with this meme, but not everyone is impressed

While many fans were thrilled to see the meme some reminded the Bengaluru City Police that Mumbai Police has more followers and that "Bengaluru has more junta than NY".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2017 8:51 pm
The social media team of Bengaluru cops took help from Benedict Cumberbatch aka TV Sherlock to let the world how much they are ahead from the rest. (Source: Bengaluru City Police/ Twitter)
Bengaluru Police enjoys a great popularity on Twitter for their amazing memes and tweets inspired by hit sitcoms and TV shows. Recently, owing to Tweeple’s love, they garnered 1 million followers on the micro-blogging site and are celebrating the occasion in the best way possible — with more memes from popular culture. From Sherlock to Justice League, they are rejoicing how they grew #OneMillionStrong, and even poking some fun at others.

On Friday (December 22), the social media team took help from Benedict Cumberbatch aka TV Sherlock to let the world know how much they are ahead from the rest. Yes, posting a meme of Cumberbatch that read, “When you realise BCP has more followers on Twitter than NYPD”, with a caption, “How strong is your case? Ours is #OneMillionStrong”.

While many fans were thrilled to see the meme, some reminded them that Mumbai Police has more followers and that “Bengaluru has more junta than NY”. While New York Police Department (NYPD News) has over 503K followers, Mumbai Police has a whopping 4.1M followers. And with the Sunny Leone event getting cancelled, Twitterati did not miss a chance to remind them of that.

Here’s what people had to say:

But this is not the only meme part of their #OneMillionStrong campaign, and was even back with their favourite Narco meme! Yes, check out the other memes here:

Which meme do you like more? Tell us in comments below.

