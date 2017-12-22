Bengaluru Police celebrates their 1 million followers milestone with this meme, but not everyone is impressed

The social media team of Bengaluru cops took help from Benedict Cumberbatch aka TV Sherlock to let the world how much they are ahead from the rest. (Source: Bengaluru City Police/ Twitter) The social media team of Bengaluru cops took help from Benedict Cumberbatch aka TV Sherlock to let the world how much they are ahead from the rest. (Source: Bengaluru City Police/ Twitter)

Bengaluru Police enjoys a great popularity on Twitter for their amazing memes and tweets inspired by hit sitcoms and TV shows. Recently, owing to Tweeple’s love, they garnered 1 million followers on the micro-blogging site and are celebrating the occasion in the best way possible — with more memes from popular culture. From Sherlock to Justice League, they are rejoicing how they grew #OneMillionStrong, and even poking some fun at others.

On Friday (December 22), the social media team took help from Benedict Cumberbatch aka TV Sherlock to let the world know how much they are ahead from the rest. Yes, posting a meme of Cumberbatch that read, “When you realise BCP has more followers on Twitter than NYPD”, with a caption, “How strong is your case? Ours is #OneMillionStrong”.

While many fans were thrilled to see the meme, some reminded them that Mumbai Police has more followers and that “Bengaluru has more junta than NY”. While New York Police Department (NYPD News) has over 503K followers, Mumbai Police has a whopping 4.1M followers. And with the Sunny Leone event getting cancelled, Twitterati did not miss a chance to remind them of that.

Here’s what people had to say:

Waah!!! Congratulations 👏👏👏 Keep tweeting 😊 — MadhujitB (@MadhuDADA) December 22, 2017

Super..! ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.. congrats. — Sharad Paranjpe 🇮🇳 (@sharadp15) December 22, 2017

Congrats….. but you need to do far better in your proficiency, Crime rate in bangalore is higher. pic.twitter.com/4H830l6oXt — Ishwar Saunshi (@IshwarSaunshi) December 22, 2017

I hope one day BCP becomes as efficient and in-corruptible as NYPD. We will boast then.

Nevertheless, keep up the good work done by some good fellows in BCP. — Manoj (@kuma_manoj) December 22, 2017

Congrats ! You have the duty to be most http://t.co/yO9ftQIc3s advanced Police of India, you have Silicon City to care. — Rakesh Kasba (@RakeshKasba) December 22, 2017

@MumbaiPolice got 4 million. Catch up sir. — karthik shreyas (@karthik_shreyas) December 22, 2017

Check out Mumbai police 👮 — Umashankar patel (@umashankarhn) December 22, 2017

Remember this: it’s not all about numbers. It’s about saving a life, protecting people. — Vinay Jalla (@VinayJalla) December 22, 2017

Bengaluru also has more janta than NY — Susmitha Reddy (@Susmitha_Reddy1) December 22, 2017

True that.. surprising how they succumed to pressure from some goons and politicians and cancelled the sunny leone NYE event. Speaks volumes about their work ethics ! — Prabh (@prabhbubbur) December 21, 2017

Strong enough that Bengaluru police is incapable of securing one person ( sunny ) for new year event ? — Varad patil (@IamVP777) December 20, 2017

But this is not the only meme part of their #OneMillionStrong campaign, and was even back with their favourite Narco meme! Yes, check out the other memes here:

Which meme do you like more? Tell us in comments below.

