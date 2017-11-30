Bengaluru man’s alarming FB post on how an Uber driver duped him and took double the fare goes viral

According to his complaint, when the Bengaluru resident contacted Uber support, they “completely denied” helping him. (Source: File Photo) According to his complaint, when the Bengaluru resident contacted Uber support, they “completely denied” helping him. (Source: File Photo)

Complaints of fraudulence against Uber and Ola app-based taxis’ drivers have often surfaced on the Internet creating a buzz. While the last episode to leave people on social media was when a woman passenger thought the driver of the taxi was masturbating, this time it is by a man who has warned others on the Internet of how Uber has been duping people off their money. According to JP Muduli’s post on Uber’s Facebook page, he had booked a cab to Bengaluru airport on November 24. The driver asked him to pay money for the toll and when he refused, the driver said he wouldn’t drive further. Muduli had to relent and when he got down at the airport, had to pay Rs 871 in total. He was assured by the driver that he will refund the money deducted from his Paytm. Even after waiting for a long time, this did not happen. According to his complaint, when the Bengaluru resident contacted Uber support, they “completely denied” helping him.

This is his post.

“Everyone be aware of uber drivers who are trapping customers in a new way. You could be one of the victim of this . On 24th November I had booked cab for Bengaluru airport with payment method Paytm . On the way before the toll gate the driver stopped car side of the road saying he need cash as payment method to pay the toll and when I disagreed he said he can’t go further . I was really hopeless that time as I had to catch the flight in next 20 minutes . So after an argument with him, I agreed to pay by cash and he said he will cancel the Paytm payment which will be transferred back to my account after 15 minutes of trip completion . After completion of the trip I paid by cash 871 and also same amount got deducted from my Paytm . After waiting for long time before my flight departure, I contacted uber support and reported about this issue . They completely denied to help with this as well as not even shared the contact number of the driver so that I could reach him . “At least they could have engage both me and driver to conference to investigate this ugly situation ” .So this is kind of encouragement for drivers to do such things repeatedly. At end I lost extra 871 and both uber and the driver took double amount and cheated me as a customer . This can happen to you also , so be careful of uber ride think twice before booking . That was my last trip with uber ended my journey after 2 years of being a customer with a worse and disgusting experience .”

Talking to indianexpress.com, Muduli said that Uber officials got in touch with him the same day as he had posted the complaint and refunded his money on Paytm. Indianexpress.com has also reached out to Uber and is awaiting their response.

