NotWithoutMyDog: Bengaluru dog lovers express angst for ‘1 Pet Dog Per Flat’ rule

Netizens are upset with Bengaluru’s ‘1 Pet Dog Per Flat’ law. What about you? (Source: File Photo) Netizens are upset with Bengaluru’s ‘1 Pet Dog Per Flat’ law. What about you? (Source: File Photo)

The Internet is filled with adorable pet videos, and don’t most of us love watching those snippets while curling up in a blanket? Dogs, especially, are known to be people’s best friends and always win hearts with their loyalty. But, are people equally humble and caring towards the species?

Well, recently Bengaluru’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) announced its decision to limit the number of pets allowed in a single flat to just one while independent houses can have a maximum of three dogs. “Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new pet dog licensing regulations to limit the number of pet dogs that can be reared in apartments and individual houses,” ANI tweeted.

According to sources, the new rule also says that the dog owners should hold a license with a radio collar having an embedded chip and any dog parent found without the license would be fined Rs 1000.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a new pet dog licensing regulations to limit the number of pet dogs that can be reared in apartments and individual houses. Read @ANI Story | http://t.co/Y6oLPpAbsp pic.twitter.com/yXxXduTfOg — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 5, 2018

This decision taken by the civic body has not been appreciated by pet lovers in the city as Twitter was flooded with disheartened tweets with the #NotWithoutMyDog hashtag.

Hi @BBMPCOMM I can’t believe you would pass such a ridiculous law of limiting the number of dogs per house and not listing stray dogs as legal. Great way to celebrate world environment day by not allowing people to rescue dogs into loving homes. #bbmp #NotWithoutMyDog pic.twitter.com/L6qqWrHB3k — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) June 5, 2018

Absolutely appalled by this ruling on number of dogs per house. Why not number of children per house then? Have the law makers taken leave of their senses? #notwithoutmydog http://t.co/721hBWJDhs — Vinit Taneja (@vinit_taneja) June 5, 2018

Dear @BBMPCOMM please rework your new laws against pet owners/lovers in #Bangalore It’s not in the best interests of the animals or genuine pet owners. The rest of you please sign this petition. #notwithoutmydog #NotWithoutMyDogs @Cho_Pra http://t.co/mcvq0XU291 — Pooja Sampath (@poojasampath) June 6, 2018

#NotWithoutMyDog

Clean our city of the breeder menace first, @BBMPCOMM; Outlaw pet shopping, the purchase of breed puppies; Attack the real problem, the flesh trade of breed pets, instead of running amok over our constitutional rights. @BBMP_MAYOR pic.twitter.com/wbZL0MYyR6 — Rekha Saleela Nair (@rekha_s_nair) June 6, 2018

#NotWithoutMyDog I don’t care how many timelines I spam today, but I have to do this. This shitty move from the #BBMP is a textbook example of government high-handedness and a spectacular lack of… http://t.co/XYpxQTdy4c — Hema Ramaprasad (@writeclcktravel) June 5, 2018

Hey #BBMP When I said I felt like Bolognese, I meant pasta, not dog. Here’s my little paralysed #indiannativedog who didn’t make it to your “approved breeds” list. Can he stay? He can’t walk or anything. @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM #NotWithoutMyDog pic.twitter.com/CzI7PMuKOt — Anoopa Anand (@LeftarmSpinster) June 6, 2018

#notwithoutmydog My dogs are part of my family. #BBMP has proved that they don’t consider dogs to be living beings but a thing that people own and can throw away as they please. Their new rules will hamper rescue efforts! — Tania (@sekhontania) June 5, 2018

What are your thoughts on the entire fiasco?

