Believe it or not, this Bengaluru couple asked for bitcoins as wedding gifts!

The couple said they received bitcoins worth Rs 1 lakh on their wedding. (Source: Pixabay/ File photo) The couple said they received bitcoins worth Rs 1 lakh on their wedding. (Source: Pixabay/ File photo)

These days couples work hard to make their wedding unique. From getting married on Mt Everest to exchanging rings on a scooter — couples around the world try quirky offbeat things that make it extra special. Some are changing the way the wedding presents are perceived too. While one Indian couple recently asked guests to make donations to an NGO, another couple in Bengaluru asked for Bitcoins! Yes, believe it or not, but start-up entrepreneurs Prashant Sharma and Niti Shree urged guest to give them only cryptocurrencies.

According to a report by BBC India, the duo are founders of a digital start-up and many of their friends also work for technology companies, hence the idea behind the unusual gift. “So we thought of merging technology with gifting for the future. We explained it to our parents and they were very receptive,” said Sharma.

The report also added that most guest obliged and only 15 of the nearly 200 wedding guests gave the couple “traditional gifts”. Sharma estimated that they received Bitcoin worth Rs 1,00,000!

Although the government had issued strong warning highlight the risks of such peer-to-peer bitcoin trading, that did not deter the couple from ditching the plans. The wedding took place earlier this month on December 9. And the amount of money they received as gift will be donated. The report added that Sharma said he and his wife “will sell the Bitcoins they have received to fund initiatives that educate underprivileged children”.

According to Quartz, they partnered with Zebpay app, where guests were to download and buy bitcoins to send them to the newlyweds. Their unusual gifting idea grabbed international headlines and people on Twitter are amused.

So 185 guest gave $btc as a present totalling $1,559 – wonders what the transaction fees were? BBC News – The Indian wedding that bet on Bitcoin http://t.co/B73zfZGzwh — Jon Mitchell (@TW_Insolvency) December 20, 2017

Will give you the wedding gift in a bit http://t.co/LiR59bF9b7 — Aravind (@Rwind_PL) December 22, 2017

2019 *heard at a wedding* “Joote le lo, bitcoin de do…joote le lo…” — Harpreet Singh (@Harry_Jerry) December 17, 2017

What a great idea ! could be worth millions in the future or worth nothing.. great gamble http://t.co/UvfufMBrYf — moyez kamani (@mkamani) December 21, 2017

Wow and I thought my friend’s story of the bride wanting all the bridesmaids to pay $900 for just the flight to the bachelorette party would be the most annoying wedding related story I heard this week. http://t.co/Rd0k34tsP2 http://t.co/Rd0k34tsP2 — Gillian Rich (@IBD_GRich) December 11, 2017

in 2018 I’m planning on giving Bitcoin as wedding gifts. — telf ⓥ (@its_Telf) December 19, 2017

Prashant and Niti revolutionising Asian wedding industry. BBC News – The Indian wedding that bet on Bitcoin http://t.co/qhQpH4OHPt pic.twitter.com/j4RZ6WSbDy — Junaid (@ibrownlad) December 20, 2017

This is actually not a bad idea, tbh. ⚡️ “A couple in India asked for Bitcoin from their wedding guests 💰”http://t.co/vHnJ8AYPMZ — Aishwarya Singh (@HeyAishwarya) December 20, 2017

They’re calling them “The Bitcoin Couple” http://t.co/mL4cs8eyNP — 🐲 Minto Tsai (@mintotsai) December 20, 2017

