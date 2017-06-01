‘I will now eat beef’: Make My Trip co-founder apologises and deletes Twitter account for controversial tweet

Keyur Joshi had to quit Twitter after he was trolled endlessly. (Source: Twitter) Keyur Joshi had to quit Twitter after he was trolled endlessly. (Source: Twitter)

The debate over beef ban has divided the countrymen. Nevertheless, Twitter is always buzzing with individual opinions on the matter. Make My Trip co-founder Keyur Joshi also thought of spilling his views and ended up writing a rather controversial tweet. “I am a strong supporter of Narendra Modi and a vegetarian for life. But I will now eat beef only in India to support freedom for food,” he wrote, and added, “If Hinduism takes away right to choice of food, I rather not be a Hindu.”

No sooner had he posted it, Joshi was flooded with trolls expressing their disgust against his views. But, what really came as a shocker was when a lot of people threatened to uninstall the Make My Trip app, so much that # BoycottMakeMyTrip was trending on Twitter. Here are a few reactions on the social media networking site:

Meet Keyur Joshi, a cofounder of make my trip who is a vegetarian but will now eat beef just to put Hindus into their place. pic.twitter.com/VhTNdi10pM — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 31, 2017

Lets trend #BoycottMakeMyTrip . He cant speak for all the Hindus. If he does not want to be Hindu, he can call John Dayal & get baptized — Girish S (@girishs2) May 31, 2017

I’d rather be a Hindu than a make my trip traveller #BoycottMakeMyTrip pic.twitter.com/22Sg9D6Cdd — ꜱɪʀ ɴᴀᴛʜᴜʟᴀʟ ᴊʀ. 🕊 (@SirNathulal) May 31, 2017

Dear @aliaa08 & @RanveerOfficial request to #BoycottMakeMyTrip MMT ads as his co founder is against humanity. — Vidyapati 🇮🇳 (@rakeshNmishra) May 31, 2017

@makemytrip After hearing the views of your cofounder I rather prefer to get offers expensive than using your app #boycottMMT — abhineet anand (@abhineet_anand2) May 31, 2017

#Keyurjoshi u eat what u want, u follow whichever religion u want, I’ll nt use @makemytrip for rest of my life. @makemytripcare #BoycottMMT — Brijesh Kumar Yadav (@brijdreams) May 31, 2017

However, not everyone was contending against him. Read these tweets that supported his views:

So you’re uninstalling makemytrip? Please do. Also throw away all your gadgets as they’re mostly designed in the US where beef is eaten. — Pratik (@puneribostonian) May 31, 2017

Can’t a person state his point of view and we can just accept it…if we uninstall MMT now…no1 will speak their mind again. #BoycottMMT — $uπi| (@iamssunill) May 31, 2017

Deleting @keyurjoshi_ handle is not the solution to the problem. this shoot and scoot strategy will not work #BoycottMMT#BoycottMakeMyTrip — Hindustani Warrior (@GlobalHindu2020) June 1, 2017

Later, the online travel company issued an official tweet to say that his views are personal and he is no longer an employee with them. Here is the tweet they posted:

The views expressed by Mr.Joshi on Twitter are his personal thoughts & do not reflect the views of MMT. He is not a current employee of MMT — MakeMyTrip.com (@makemytrip) May 31, 2017

But, that’s not all. Joshi himself also apologised to Twitterati by saying: “The views expressed in my tweets regarding beef ban were my personal thoughts only. I deeply regret any unintentional inconvenience or hurt caused to anybody. I sincerely apologise for this and withdraw my comments unconditionally.”

What’s more, he deleted his Twitter account thereafter.

Well, this is not the first time that an individual opinion has been lambasted and led to dire consequences to the company. Remember Snapchat CEO’s “India is poor” comment? What do you think about how the events unfolded? Tell us in the comments below.

