‘I will now eat beef’: Make My Trip co-founder apologises and deletes Twitter account for controversial tweet

Boycott Make My Trip trended on Twitter after its co-founder's views on beef ban went viral. Later, Keyur Joshi apologised and deleted his Twitter handle.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2017 9:40 pm
make my trip, boycott make my trip, uninstall make my trip, keyur joshi tweet, beef ban, keyur joshi twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Keyur Joshi had to quit Twitter after he was trolled endlessly. (Source: Twitter)

The debate over beef ban has divided the countrymen. Nevertheless, Twitter is always buzzing with individual opinions on the matter. Make My Trip co-founder Keyur Joshi also thought of spilling his views and ended up writing a rather controversial tweet. “I am a strong supporter of Narendra Modi and a vegetarian for life. But I will now eat beef only in India to support freedom for food,” he wrote, and added, “If Hinduism takes away right to choice of food, I rather not be a Hindu.”

No sooner had he posted it, Joshi was flooded with trolls expressing their disgust against his views. But, what really came as a shocker was when a lot of people threatened to uninstall the Make My Trip app, so much that #BoycottMakeMyTrip was trending on Twitter. Here are a few reactions on the social media networking site:

However, not everyone was contending against him. Read these tweets that supported his views:

Later, the online travel company issued an official tweet to say that his views are personal and he is no longer an employee with them. Here is the tweet they posted:

But, that’s not all. Joshi himself also apologised to Twitterati by saying: “The views expressed in my tweets regarding beef ban were my personal thoughts only. I deeply regret any unintentional inconvenience or hurt caused to anybody. I sincerely apologise for this and withdraw my comments unconditionally.”

What’s more, he deleted his Twitter account thereafter.

Well, this is not the first time that an individual opinion has been lambasted and led to dire consequences to the company. Remember Snapchat CEO’s “India is poor” comment? What do you think about how the events unfolded? Tell us in the comments below.

