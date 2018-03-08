Latest News

Gender wage gap in cricket: BCCI’s shocking pay disparity leaves Twitterati fuming

The announcement of the massive wage gap among male and female cricket players came to light on the eve of Women's Day and Twitterati couldn't stop highlighting the irony. Many slammed the BCCI for being misogynist and biased.

March 8, 2018
bcci, womens day, indian women cricketers, women cricketer slary, indian women cricket slary, bcci new women salary, women indian players salary, cricket news, mithali raj, virat kohli, sports news, indian express Many users on Twitter called out BCCI for its ‘double standards’ and demanded for an equal pay. (Source: BCCI/ Twitter)
Celebrating the triumphs and achievements of women, the world observed International Women’s Day on March 8. However, a shocking news from the cricket world angered Twitterati. On Wednesday (March 7), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced new contracts for its players and a revised salary structure. The board introduced a new A+ category and included some of the ace players including skipper Virat Kohli and offered a new salary of whopping Rs 7 crore.

The newly introduced tier has five names and contains all male players. As if that was not enough to startle sports buffs, the massive gender pay gap irked Netizens and they couldn’t help but express their anguish on social media. While the male players in Grade C category earn Rs 1 crore per annum, the female players – even after being in Grade A – are restricted to just Rs 50 lakhs.

In the new system, all Grade A male players will be getting Rs 5 crore each annually, while Grade B and Grade C male players will receive an annual package of Rs 3 crore each and Rs 1 crore each respectively. Sadly, none of the female colleagues has touched the crore mark. Can you believe it? Well, the glaring difference left BCCI at the receiving end.

The announcement came to light on the eve of Women’s Day and Twitterati couldn’t stop highlighting the irony. Many slammed the board for being misogynist and biased. What’s more, many even claimed that the blatant discrimination is why gender equality is far from being a reality.

Shaming the board on Twitter, Tweeple attacked BCCI and demanded that the pay structure to be revised at earliest.

However, it must be noted that for the first time since 2015, the women’s pay scale has been revised. Grade A retainer fee has been increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 50 lakh each, Grade B from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh each, while Grade C has been introduced for Rs 10 lakh each.

