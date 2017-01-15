Barkha Dutt quits NDTV; Twitter abuzz with what’s next – ‘anti-Republic’?

Care to venture a guess? (Source: Barkha Dutt/Facebook) Care to venture a guess? (Source: Barkha Dutt/Facebook)

In what seems to be the norm these days, senior journalist Barkha Dutt quit as consulting editor of NDTV and announced her decision on Twitter and Facebook. According to reports, she is likely to start her own venture. In an official statement issued by NDTV, the news channel appreciated her long-time association with the channel and wished her all the best for her future.

This comes within months of yet another media stalwart Arnab Goswami quitting Times Now in November last year to start his new venture Republic.

As soon as the news broke, people on social media have been speculating about what’s in store for the Padma Shri awardee, and whether this departure from NDTV spells doom for the news channel. Others took to Twitter to wish the veteran journalist luck and complimented on her career thus far.

Dutt rose to prominence in journalism for her fearless coverage of the Kargil War in 1999. She later became the face of NDTV’s We The People, winning many national and international awards. However, her 21-year association with NDTV was also marred by controversies, especially the Niira Radia tapes, as well as her coverage of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, when she reported from the Taj Mahal Hotel and Oberoi Trident. She was blamed for putting lives at risk and causing deaths by identifying on live television where the hotel guests might be located.

On social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, people have been speculating on what will happen now – will Dutta put up a rival channel to that of Goswami’s? Will she join him? As someone tweeted: There are fun times ahead!

Sample some of the speculative tweets:

Barkha Dutt quits NDTV!

Will she start Anti- “Republic” ? #JustAsking — Ashees Ranjan (@JustAshees) January 15, 2017

Why do I get the feeling that in response to Arnab’s Republic, someone is soon coming up with Caliphate?? — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) January 15, 2017

So what will #BarkhaDutt‘s new venture be called? Democratic? — Shrivatsa Upadhyaya (@ushrivatsa) January 15, 2017

barkha dutt will do anything to counter republic? she might start a talk show called *Anti-Republic* watch out @republic — calmwinds (@eratticritic) January 15, 2017

What if Barkha Dutt of NDTV joins arnabs republic TV than bhakts will lose it completely — Adivasi (@aadiivaasi) January 15, 2017

To score 1 up against Arnab, #BarkhaDutt to announce its own news channel titled ‘ Banana Republic’ Cc: @Ra_Bies, @republic — Priyank (@moj_che) January 15, 2017

In th worst times, @BDUTT / Arnab launching their own ventures. Indian TV news & current affairs definitely getting a new definition in 2017 — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) January 15, 2017

Both Barkha Dutt and Arnab Goswami starting their own media ventures. None backed by a big corporate. THIS battle is going to be fun. — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) January 15, 2017

*Barkha Dutt quits NDTV.

*Joins Republic.

*Hosts ‘We the People of Arnab’ *Sangh declares Ghar Wapsi successful.#BarkhaDutt — Cryptic Mind (@Vishj05) January 15, 2017

